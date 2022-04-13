Following a loss in her season-opening match in Missoula, Belgrade senior Bella Anderson has rediscovered her winning ways.
Anderson, who is the Panthers’ No. 1 singles player, won twice on Saturday to improve to 3-1 on the season, and head coach Annie Murphy noted she’s “returned to form.”
Led by Anderson, Belgrade’s girls defeated both Billings Senior and Billings West 5-3 in duals. The boys lost both of their duals, 7-1 to West and 6-2 to Senior.
Anderson became the first singles player in program history to place at state a year ago after finishing third. Saturday she defeated Billings Senior’s Alison Blee 6-0, 6-7 (6), 10-4 and then dominated Billings West’s Jenner Mathison 6-1, 6-0.
Murphy also noted the effort of Lexie Thorn, who won her first-ever varsity singles match. Playing at No. 3 singles, the freshman defeated Billings West’s Brooke Muluaney in a third set tiebreak 3-6, 6-0, 10-7.
Belgrade swept the singles matches against West with Ava Wagner and Maite Groenevald winning at No. 2 and No. 4, respectively. Groenevald also beat Senior’s Sophia Tuss 6-2, 6-3.
In doubles action, Payton Mancornal and Halley Tolley posted a pair of victories. The duo defeated Senior’s Jenna Wagner/Meredith Rentz 6-2, 6-2 and West’s Lexi Poepping/Madelyn Pierson 6-3, 6-4.
“Halle Tolley and Payton Mancoronal continue to be a duo to be reckoned with by winning both matches they played today,” said Murphy.
For the boys, Scott Poppe and AJ Chidester notched victories at singles against Senior. Poppe defeated Jackson Berleron 6-3, 6-7, (7), while Chidester beat Caleb Binkley 7-5, 6-1.
The Panthers were swept in singles by West, but Murphy noted the effort of Andrew Simon and Poppe at doubles. The duo teamed up at No. 1 doubles and defeated Abel Paulsen/Joey Kazmierski 7-5, 4-6, 10-5.
“We are looking forward to seeing the Billings teams again throughout the season,” said Murphy, “and then having them host divisionals in the middle of May.”
Belgrade returns to action Friday hosting Helena High, Helena Capital and Butte in duals.
Three Forks has successful tourney in Choteau
Three Forks’ girls tennis team competed in the two-day Choteau Invitational and head coach Janna Lauver noted it was a great weekend despite the heat on Friday and the chilling wind on Saturday.
“We played single Pro Set 6 matches without ads to keep all of the teams playing throughout Friday,” Lauver explained. “Friday evening we got on the courts under the lights and played some new games and drills with the Choteau team. Then Saturday the weather got ugly so we delayed our start time and played shortened 4-point games just to get teams out despite the wind.”
There were just seven varsity members who attended the event with Ali Kotter, Sophie Meskimem, and Jacqueline Rollyson competing at singles.
Meskimen and Rollyson each posted a pair of victories on the weekend, and all three also saw action at doubles. Meskimen, who went 2-2, won matches against Conrad’s Jackie Arndt 6-1 and Great Falls Central’s Johnny 6-3.
“She lost one singles match on Saturday against Fairfield and played a doubles match with Ali Kotter, narrowly losing their set to Fort Benton’s Sammy Viellleux and Ashley Wang in an impressive matchup with so many great target hits and some strategic court movement,” Lauver explained.
Rollyson won both of her singles matches, while Kotter went 1-3.
“Ali also played three doubles matches with Jacqueline Rollyson and Sophie Meskimen in Saturday’s short game play against Simms and Fort Benton,” said Lauver. “Ali was key to helping the team mix up some doubles matchups this weekend and even won a ‘Hot-Shot’ award for putting away two overhead slams in the same game.”
Maddie Griffiths and Karin Williams, as well as Ruby Warden and Alicia Deriana, competed in doubles. Griffiths and Williams won matches against tandems from Jefferson and Fairfield, and competed in five matches together.
“These two are working well as a team and are looking to improve their net games and slices this season,” said Lauver.
Three Forks’ only other doubles victory was posted by Deriana and Warden, who defeated a duo from Great Falls Central 6-4.
“Overall, I am impressed with the work they each put in and the very long days in challenging weather,” said Lauver. “We are looking forward to playing Jefferson again this week and heading to Billings to play Forsyth and Red Lodge, and then driving to Great Falls for another invitational after Easter.”