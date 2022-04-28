While one match did not finish after rain from an approaching storm finally arrived Wednesday afternoon, Belgrade’s tennis teams got in a full dual.
The girls posted a 7-2 victory against Park County High at the Anderson Tennis Courts, while the boys lost 8-0.
Bella Anderson won her seventh consecutive match to lead the girls to victory. The senior defeated Elsa Catune in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.
Lexie Thorn, Maite Groeneveld, and Talia Gilpin also won in singles play at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Groeneveld had the easiest victory on the day after beating Analeece Fredemekson 6-0, 6-1.
“The girls singles showed poise and strength at the baseline and were successful during long rallies,” Belgrade head coach Annie Murphy said.
In doubles, Murphy noted the effort of Fiona Collins and Riley McMahon at No. 2. The duo defeated Park’s Kelper Sacobik/Catune 6-0, 6-1.
“Fiona Collins and Riley McMahon reminded us why they are such a strong doubles team by pulling off a great win at the No. 2 spot,” said Murphy.
It was the first victory of the season for the pair, who had been competing at No. 1 doubles until Wednesday.
“They’ve had a tough start to the season,” Murphy said. “They’ve been playing the No. 1 spot and had some tough competition. They lost a challenge match yesterday at practice so they will be playing the No. 2 spot, and they were successful at it today.”
Ava Wagner and Aliana Zwang won the challenge match, but lost in three sets to Tess Cocotos/Debbie Chambers 6-2, 3-6, 6-10.
Halle Tolley and Payton Mancoronal won at No. 3 doubles, while Alauna Colarik and Shae McCauley won at No. 4.
The girls also played an extra singles and doubles match. Carly Parson lost at No. 5 singles, while Lexi Hughs and Ryann Vaugh won the first set against McKenzie Evanson/Sacabik 6-1 and were leading the second 3-1 before the rain arrived.
On the boys’ side, Kody Jensen put together a strong effort at No. 2 singles, losing to Bobby Durgan 5-7, 4-6.
The No. 2 doubles team of Andrew Simon and AJ Chidester forced a third set tiebreaker against Baylor Beitel/Logan Jergensen, but lost 2-6, 6-3, 7-10.
The No. 1 doubles team of Scott Poppe and Coulter Thorn got off a strong start against Caleb Jorgensen/Houston Dunn, dropping the first set in a tiebreaker 6-7(7), but lost the second 1-6.
Belgrade returns to action Saturday at an invitational in Bozeman.
Boys
Park 8, Belgrade 0
Singles
No. 1 - Bodie Shepardson, Park, def. Jarek Carlson 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2 - Boddy Durgan, Park, def. Kody Jensen 7-5, 6-4.
No. 3 - Carter Fredrickson, Park, def. Caleb Bergstrom 6-0, 6-1.
No. 4 - Houston Dunn, Park, def. Scarlet van Garderen 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 - Caleb Jergensen/Houston Dunn, Park, def. Scott Poppe/Coulter Thorn 7-6 (6), 6-1.
No. 2 - Baylor Beitel/Logan Jergensen, Park, def. Andrew Simon/AJ Chidester 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.
No. 3 - Bodie Shepardson/Logan Jergensen, Park, def. Lewis Rorabaugh/Gabe Rorabaugh 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 - Max Favor/Carson Bekeda, Park, def. Cayden Gorell/Taydon Vitt 6-2, 6-3.
Girls
Belgrade 7, Park 2
Singles
No. 1 - Bella Anderson, Bel, def. Elsa Catune 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2 - Lexie Thorn, Bel, def. Louisa Lancelle 7-5, 6-2.
No. 3 - Maite Groeneveld, Bel, def. Analeece Fredemekson 6-4, 6-2.
No. 4 - Talie Gilpin, Bel, def. Haley Tuccillo 6-4, 6-2.
No. 5 - Ryan Davis, Park, def. Carly Parson 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 - Tess Cocotos/Debbie Chambers, Park, def. Ava Wagner/Alianza Zwang 2-6, 6-3, 10-6.
No. 2 - Fiona Collins/Riley McMahon, Bel, def. Elsa Catune/Kepler Sacobik 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3 - Halle Tolley/Payton Mancoronal, Bel, def. Pavani Mitchum/Gracie Peterson 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 - Alauna Colarik/Shae McCauley, Bel, def. Kylie Birge/Ryan Davis 6-1, 6-0.