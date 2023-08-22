Belgrade Panthers

Led by Lilia Troxel and Teagan McMahon, Belgrade’s girls earned a seventh-place finish Tuesday to wrap up the Billings Invitational at Lake Hills Golf Club and Yegen Golf Club.

The Panthers finished with a two-day team score of 763. Billings Senior was second with a 629, while Bozeman (691) and Billings West (698) rounded out the top three.

Tags

Recommended for you