Led by Lilia Troxel and Teagan McMahon, Belgrade’s girls earned a seventh-place finish Tuesday to wrap up the Billings Invitational at Lake Hills Golf Club and Yegen Golf Club.
The Panthers finished with a two-day team score of 763. Billings Senior was second with a 629, while Bozeman (691) and Billings West (698) rounded out the top three.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.