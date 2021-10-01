BOZEMAN — Everyone was in agreement. It wasn’t the best performance for Belgrade’s golf team at the state Class AA tournament.
There were plenty of “blow up” holes and tough times on the greens, and that led to higher than expected scores at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course.
“It was a tough weekend. Maybe we played really good at the divisional tournament just to make it to the state tournament. Maybe we let our guard down,” Belgrade head coach Mike Deming said. “Still, I thought the girls did a nice job … we held our ground over two days.”
The Panthers’ girls placed seventh among 10 teams with an 871. Billings West won the championship with a 661, while Billings Senior and Bozeman rounded out the top three with scores of 706 and 710, respectively.
Bella Anderson led Belgrade with a two-day total of 201 to place 30th. The senior carded a 96 Thursday, but struggled on Day 2 with a 105.
“I played decent, but I had few holes that crushed me,” Anderson said. “My mom said, ‘When it was amazing, it was amazing.’ But the other times — I think managed to get stuck in more trees than I have.”
One of those encounters with a tree happened on the 18th hole where it took 10 strokes to finally sink the ball into the cup.
Jordan Whitaker placed 34th for Belgrade with a 208 following a big Day 2. The junior was 8-over through 12 holes en route to improving by 20 strokes to card a 94.
“Jordan played great. Jordan had a really good round today,” said Deming. “She’s the highlight of today.”
Riley McMahon (117-107—224), Brynn Butler (115-123—238), and Leila Mamangun (118-128—246) placed 43rd, 49th, and 54th, respectively, to round out the Panthers.
“It wasn’t our best, but we had so much fun,” said Anderson. “All of us making it (to state), we don’t even care at this point. Well we did care, but it’s just fun to be here because it was amazing that we all made it.”
As expected on the boys’ side, Gallatin won the team title with a 581, while Glacier was second with a 606 and Helena Capital third with a 615. Belgrade did not field a full team.
The Panthers were led by Jacob Maroney, who tied for 45th with rounds of 92 and 86 for a 178. Anthony Madison was just one stroke behind to finish with a 179 (93-86), while Jaxon Hinshaw rounded out the team with rounds of 94 and 95 to place 55th with a 189.
“A little disappointed in the boys side. They’re much better golfers than they showed this weekend,” said Deming. “Unfortunately they didn’t score as well as they could have. That’s too bad, that’s unfortunate, but nonetheless they went out every hole and gave their best.”