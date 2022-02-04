Belgrade avenged an early loss this season with a dominant defensive effort Thursday in Great Falls.
The Panthers did not allow a point in the first quarter en route to a 46-26 Eastern AA rout of Great Falls. The Bison had won in early January by one point, 41-40, but were limited to just six points in the first half of the rematch.
“Not every day you hold a team to zero points in the first quarter,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said. “Played amazing defense and great rebounding.”
Naomi Reanier led the charge for Belgrade, scoring 13 of her game-high 15 points in the first half. The senior connected on three 3’s with two coming in the second quarter.
McKenna Morris also reached double figures with 10 points, while Leila Mamangun came off the bench to contribute eight.
“They played together and we got production from everyone,” said Nolte. “Naomi had a double-double and Leila had four rebounds. That is significant.”
The Panthers led 28-6 at halftime and seven players scored in the contest. Defensively, the team held an opponent to under 30 points for the first time this season.
Belgrade (2-10, 2-6 Eastern AA) returns to action Saturday hosting Great Falls CMR.
GREAT FALLS (2-10) - R Schei 1 0-0 2, A Jones 3 1-3 8, L Kutzler 0 2-2 2, I Haslem 1 2-6 4, E Tolan 0 0-0 0, H Lins 0 0-0 0, D Senger 2 0-0 4, N Taylor 0 0-0 0, A McDonald 0 0-2 0, J Reed 3 0-3 6. Totals: 10 5-16 26.