Although Belgrade was shut out in a pair of Eastern AA matches this week, first-year head coach Todd Randall noted there were some positives to take away.
In a 10-0 defeat on the road Thursday against Billings West, the Panthers got off to a strong start, and then they had stretches of good play Saturday in an 8-0 loss to Bozeman.
“We started out really strong against Billings West. We actually had four or five shots in the first 15 minutes,” said Randall. “In a lot of games we’ve given up goals very early and that was the first game that West didn’t score until the 17th minute or something like that. That was a huge almost victory.”
The Bears finished with six first half goals, but Randall feels the team can build off the positive start.
“It’s kind of a theme now,” he said. “First 15 we can’t let them have any chances and we were actually controlling the ball and moving it around well. But then we just get demoralized once we get scored on and then we lose the connections and things like that.”
Ursula Vlases scored within the first 10 minutes en route to a big day for Bozeman. The senior had four first half goals and an assist as the Hawks built a 6-0 halftime lead.
Lauren Barckholtz and Maya Bossenbrook also scored first half goals, while Lucy Al-Chokhachy and Macey Primrose added tallies in the second half.
“There was times were there wasn’t any goals happening. We had probably almost a 15 minute (span) in the near the end of the half where we kind of kept them out,” said Randall. “So we did have moments.”
Belgrade’s only shot of the contest came in the first half when sophomore Bekah Vidmar just missed on a kick to the post.
Belgrade (0-8-0) returns to action Sept. 22 with a match at Gallatin.