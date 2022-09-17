Although Belgrade was shut out in a pair of Eastern AA matches this week, first-year head coach Todd Randall noted there were some positives to take away.

In a 10-0 defeat on the road Thursday against Billings West, the Panthers got off to a strong start, and then they had stretches of good play Saturday in an 8-0 loss to Bozeman.

Madi Simon

Belgrade’s Madi Simon battles with Bozeman’s Inga Trebesch (foreground) for the ball Saturday at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex.

Tags

Recommended for you