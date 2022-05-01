BOZEMAN — Belgrade’s girls split a pair of matches Saturday in duals at Bozeman and Gallatin high schools. The Panthers defeated Helena Capital 5-3 at the Bozeman High courts before losing to Helena High 4-3 at Gallatin High.
The boys lost to Helena Capital 8-0 and Helena High 5-3.
Bella Anderson stretched her win streak to nine at No. 1 singles following a season-opening defeat. The senior beat Helena Capital’s Catherine Burbidge 6-3, 6-0 and Helena High’s Qayl Kujala 6-3, 6-1.
Maite Groeneveld also went unbeaten on the day at No. 4 singles. She defeated Helena Capital’s Abi Grotbo 6-0, 6-0 and Helena High’s Macarena Vazquez 6-2, 6-2 to improve to 9-1 on the season.
“Maite Groeneveld, our Spanish exchange student, played another Spanish foreign exchange student from Helena High,” Belgrade head coach Annie Murphy noted, “and went 2-0 for the day with decisive wins.”
The only other singles victory came from Ava Wagner. The senior outlasted Helena Capital’s Elsie Ambrose 2-6, 6-4, 13-11 at No. 2 singles.
The No. 3 and No. 4 doubles teams were also victorious against Helena Capital. Halle Tolley and Payton Mancoronal won 6-4, 7-6 (9-7), while Talia Gilpin and Shae McCauley won 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.
Alauna Colarik and Alianza Zwang, Belgrade’s No. 1 doubles team, had the only doubles win against Helena High. They won a third set tiebreaker 3-6, 6-2, 12-10.
“One of the last matches on court was our number one girls doubles, Alauna Colarik and Alianza Zwang, who played a fantastic third set tiebreak to clinch a win,” said Murphy.
Due to weather, Mancoronal and Tolley were unable to finish their match. The duo lost the first set 6-4 and were trailing 5-4 in the second.
“The evening match against Helena high was very close,” said Murphy. “Weather was a factor with our number three girls doubles team having to be pulled from the court before finishing due to rain.”
While the boys were swept by Helena Capital, they did notch a pair of singles victories against Helena High. AJ Chidester defeated Ethan Walsh 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3, while Caleb Bergstrom beat Dempsey Ireland 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.
“AJ Chidester and Caleb Bergstrom played solid matches and finished with a win,” said Murphy.
Murphy also noted the effort of Taydon Vitt against Helena Capital as he lost a hard fought third set tiebreaker to Sam Schnackenberg 6-7, 6-3, 4-10.
Belgrade returns to action Thursday hosting duals against Great Falls CMR and Great Falls. The team’s 17 seniors will be honored at the completion of the day.
Boys
Helena Capital 8, Belgrade 0
Singles
No. 1 - Ashton Shipley, HC, def. Coulter Thorn 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 - Carter Fehr, HC, def. Jarek Carlson 6-3, 6-4.
No. 3 - Kevin La Chere, HC, def. Caleb Bergstrom 7-3, 7-6.
No. 4 - Sam Schnackenberg, HC, def. Taydon Vitt 7-6, 3-6, 10-4.
Doubles
No. 1 - Dylan Dobbins/Brady Arnold, HC, def. AJ Chidester/Andrew Simon 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2 - Gave Sova/John Settle, HC, def. Kody Jensen/Scott Poppe 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3 - Wes Rose/Teagan Clement, HC, def. Lewis Rorabaugh/Gab Rorabaugh 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 - Trevin Kockler/Kade O’Brian, HC, def. Cayden Gorrell/Jordan Richards 6-4, 6-4.
Helena 5, Belgrade 3
Singles
No. 1 - Will Johnson, Hel, def. Coulter Thorn 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2 - Rhys Anderson-Foster, Hel, def. Jarek Carlson 6-2, 7-5.
No. 3 - AJ Chidester, Bel, def. Ethan Walsh 6-3, 6-4.
No. 4 - Caleb Bergstrom, Bel, def. Dempsey Ireland 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 - Erik Callery/Karson Stefaniak, Hel, def. Andrew Simon/Scott Poppe 6-4, 6-1.
No. 2 - Lucas Canty/John Walker, Hel, def. Kody Jensen/Lewis Rorabaugh 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3 - Elia Cook/Hunter Pandis, Hel, def. Taydon Vitt/Gabe Rorabaugh 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.
No. 4 - Jordan Richards/Cayden Gorrell, Bel, won by forfeit.
Girls
Belgrade 5, Helena Capital 3
Singles
No. 1 - Bella Anderson, Bel, def. Catherine Burbidge 6-3, 6-0.
No. 2 - Ava Wagner, Bel, def. Elsie Ambrose 2-6, 6-4, 13-11.
No. 3 - Rachel Stacey, HC, def. Lexi Thorn 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.
No. 4 - Maite Groeneveld, Bel, def. Abo Grotbo 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 - Miranda Sheafor/Abby Wiles, HC, def. Alauna Colarik/Alianza Zwang 6-1, 6-4.
No. 2 - Emma Hopkins/Maya Shropshire, HC, def. Fiona Collins/Riley McMahon 6-0, 7-5.
No. 3 - Halle Tolley/Payton Mancoronal, Bel, def. Destiny Vogl/Matty Meldrum 6-4, 7-6 (9-7).
No. 4 - Talia Gilpin/Shae McCauley, Bel, def. Paislie Smith/Zoie Jorgensen 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.
Helena 4, Belgrade 3
Singles
No. 1 - Bella Anderson, Bel, def. Qayl Kujala 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2 - Keaton Normandy, Hel, def. Ava Wagner 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3 - Liv Peterson, Hel, def. Lexie Thorn 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 10-5.
No. 4 - Maite Groeneveld, Bel, def. Macarena Vazquez 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 - Alauna Colarik/Alianza Zwang, Bel, def. Ayla Silvonen/Brynn Woodmansey 6-3, 2-6, 12-10.
No. 2 - Kimber Miller/Eva Santos, Hel, def. Fiona Collins/Riley McMahon 4-6, 6-1, 10-7.
No. 4 - Oliva Huber/Hannah Romney, Hel, def. Talia Gilpin/Shae McCauley 6-4, 7-6 (12-10).