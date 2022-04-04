Belgrade’s tennis teams opened up the 2022 season Saturday with duals on the road against Missoula Hellgate and Missoula Sentinel.
The girls earned a split after losing to Hellgate 6-2 and then bouncing back to defeat Sentinel 5-3. The boys lost both duals 5-3.
“The opening season matches were great today to get some jitters out and have some new players see how varsity matches work,” first-year Belgrade head coach Annie Murphy said.
Some of the highlights, Murphy said, were AJ Chidester (a homeschool player) winning both of his singles matches and Maite Groenevald winning a third set tiebreak against Sentinel’s Gracie Hietala 4-6, 7-6, 10-2. Groenevald is a foreign exchange student from Spain.
“One of our captains, Scott Poppe, went 2-0 playing singles versus Hellgate and doubles versus Sentinel,” added Murphy.
Coulter Thorn went 1-1 at No. 1 singles winning by third set tiebreak against Hellgate’s Oliver Hanson 4-6, 6-3, (10-8). Bella Anderson also split at No. 1 singles for the girls with a 6-2, 6-0 win against Sentinel’s Summer Palmer.
In other action for the girls, Ava Wagner had the lone singles victory against Hellgate after defeating Chloe McCultah in a tiebreak 4-6, 6-3 (10-7) at No. 3 singles. The No. 2 doubles team of Alauna Colarik and Halle Tolley won a pair of matches, including 6-2, 6-0 against Sentinel.
The No. 4 boys doubles team of Caleb Bergstrom and Taydon Vitt posted a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Sentinel’s Preston Thormahler/Lucas Hrubry.
Belgrade returns to action Saturday with duals at Billings Senior and Billings West.
“We are looking forward to next weekend in Billings where we will face two of the teams in our division,” said Murphy.
Boys
Missoula Hellgate 5, Belgrade 3
Singles
No. 1 - Coulter Thorn, Bel, def. Oliver Hanson 4-6, 6-3, (10-8).
No. 2 - Samuel Ender, MH, def. Jarek Carlson 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3 - Scott Poppe, Bel, def. Leo MA, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 4 - AJ Chidester, Bel, def. Nathaniel Cellier 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 - Sabastian Silvertein/Cyrus Kiely, MH, def. Kody Jensen/Andrew Simon 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2 - Rohan Fortunati/Bryso Jay, MH, def. Scarlet van Garderen/Cayden Gorrell 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3 - Jack Berry/Oscar Handford, MH, def. Lewis Torabaugh/Jaiden Richards 6-0, 6-3.
No. 4 - Nikko Kujawa/Peter Robinson/MH, def. Gabe Rorabaugh/Taydon Vitt 6-1, 6-2.
Missoula Sentinel 5, Belgrade 3
Singles
No. 1 - Noah Nelson, MS, def. Coulter Thorn 3-6, 6-4, 10-6.
No. 2 - AJ Chidester, Bel, def. AJ McCormick 6-1, 3-6, 14-12.
No. 3 - Edison Plemmons, MS, def. Gabe Rorabaugh 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 - Elliotte Hayhurst, MS, def. Jordan Richards 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 - Jarek Carlson/Scott Poppe, Bel, def. Jacob Bishop/Maddox Anderson 6-1, 7-6 (8).
No. 2 - Martin Henry/Jesse McCormick, MS, def. Kody Jensen/Andrew Simon 3-6, 6-1, 10-7.
No. 3 - Finley Worden/Brenen Lederer, MS, def. Cayden Gorrell/Scarlet van Garderen 6-2, 6-4.
No. 4 - Caleb Bergstrom/Taydon Vitt, Bel, def. Preston Thormahler/Lucas Hrubry 6-2, 6-1.
Girls
Missoula Hellgate 5, Belgrade 3
Singles
No. 1 - Brooke Best, MH, def. Bella Anderson 6-1, 6-4.
No. 2 - Ashley Young, MH, def. Alianza Zwang 6-3, 6-2.
No. 3 - Ava Wagner, Bel, Chloe McCultah 4-6, 6-3, (10-7).
No. 4 - Mae Mickelson, MH, def. Lexie Thorn 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles
No. 1 - Layne Baminger/Bailey Sayler, MH, def. Fiona Collins/Riley McMahon 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2 - Alauna Colarik/Halley Tolley, Bel, def. Kendall Asller/Moana Massey 7-6 (8), 6-3.
No. 3 - Mable Degrandpre/Kerry Skinner, MH, Maite Groenevald/Shae McCauley 6-0, 6-3.
No. 4 - Melina LaPlante/Ava Saltzman, MH, def. Talia Gilpin/Lexi Hughs 6-1, 6-1.
Belgrade 5, Missoula Sentinel 3
Singles
No. 1 - Bella Anderson, Bel, def. Summer Palmer 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2 - Ava Wagner, Bel, def. Opal Murray 6-1, 6-3.
No. 3 - Anisa Spaulding, MS, def. Lexie Thorn 6-4, 6-3.
No. 4 - Maite Groenevald, Bel, def. Gracie Hietala 4-6, 7-6, 10-2).
Doubles
No. 1 - Grace Hurteau/Kennedy Williams, MS, def. Fiona Collins/Riley McMahon 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2 - Alianza Zwang/Halley Tolley, Bel, def. Chloe Smith/Megan Prentice 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3 - Ryan Howell/Sydney Holdorf, MS, def. Alauna Colarik/Shae McCualey 6-4, 6-7 (8), 10-6.
No. 4 - Talia Gilpin/Teagan McMahon, Bel, def. Addy Coriwell/Jaiden Crawford 6-2, 6-0.