On a very long day in which Belgrade hosted a pair of duals and honored its 17 seniors afterwards, the girls continued to trend upward with the postseason fast approaching.
The Panthers defeated Great Falls CMR 5-4 and then swept the singles matches en route to beating Great Falls 7-1 at the Anderson Tennis Courts.
“That’s a pretty big highlight right there all of them winning their matches,” Belgrade head coach Annie Murphy said.
Maite Groeneveld posted the lone singles victory against CMR. She defeated Kiera Richards 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3.
Bella Anderson was also credited with a win at No. 1, however it was via a forfeit. Belgrade also earned a forfeit win at No. 1 doubles.
Alauna Colarik and Alianza Zwang teamed up for a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles, while Halle Tolley and Payton Mancoronal outlasted Leslie Miller and Olivia Buckingham 7-6(7-5), 6-7(4), 10-8 in the longest match of the day.
Against Great Falls, Anderson defeated Dakota Gibson 6-1, 6-1 to begin the sweep at singles. Ava Wagner, Groeneveld, and Thorn followed with victories at No. 2, 3 and 4, respectively.
Belgrade nearly swept at doubles too with the lone loss coming at No. 4. Talia Gilpin and Shae McCauley lost in a third set tiebreaker 3-6, 6-4, 9-11.
“It was kind of a nail biter right at the end,” said Murphy.
Colarik and Zwang also went to a third set tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles, but held on to beat Emma Tolan and Delia Toon 6-3, 4-6, 10-4.
“They played amazing. It was awesome,” said Murphy.
With duals coming up against Bozeman and Gallatin on Tuesday, Murphy likes how the girls are playing.
“Our girls team will hopefully continue the trend that they’ve had with some winning streaks and I think our boys are ready,” said Murphy. “They can taste a win. They’re getting there, closer and closer.”
Belgrade’s boys lost to CMR 8-0, but had some success against Great Falls in a 5-3 loss.
Coulter Thorn beat Will Anderson 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while AJ Chidester defeated Chad Wyman 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2.
In doubles, Scarlet van Garderen and Noah Winkler beat Isaac Swantin and Schaffer Graf 6-4, 8-6 at No. 3. Murphy noted it was the first time van Garderen had ever won at the varsity level.
“I think some of the wins we got today for our boys, especially like our one singles with Coulter Thorn, is just what we needed going into some competitive matches,” Murphy said. “And heading into our divisionals we’re kind of cleaning up our lineup in the next week or so and then keeping it until divisionals”
Boys
Great Falls CMR 8, Belgrade 0
Singles
No. 1 - Carson Rich, CMR, def. Coulter Thorn 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2 - Luca Alvisi, CMR, def. AJ Chidester 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3 - Clay Walker, CMR, def. Caleb Bergstrom 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 - Kade Haverlandt, CMR, def. Noah Winkler 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1 - Carter Corn/Josh Stimac, CMR, def. Andrew Simon/Kody Jensen 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 - Noah Stimac/Brady Pike, CMR, Taydon Vitt/Gabe Rorabaugh 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 - Brady Corn/Aedan Bingham, CMR, def. Lewis Rorabaugh/Scarlet van Garderen 6-0, 6-1.
No. 4 - Mac Bruce/Jackson McCoy, CMR, def. Sydney Veltkamp/Jaiden Richards 6-0, 6-1.
Great Falls 5, Belgrade 3
Singles
No. 1 - Coulter Thorn, Bel, def. Will Anderson 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 - AJ Chidester, Bel, def. Chad Wyman 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3 - Wyath Hayes, GF, def. Caleb Bergstrom 6-7 (3), 6-1, 10-6.
No. 4 - Anthony Jemenzes, GF, def. Taydon Vitt 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1 - Cooper Reitz/Conner Sturges, GF, def. Jarek Carlson/Andrew Simon 6-4, 6-1.
No. 2 - Dane Gundlach/Gavin Rebbinton, GF, def. Kody Jensen/Lewis Rorabaugh 6-2, 7-6 (3).
No. 3 - Scarlet van Garderen/Noah Winkler, Bel, def. Isaac Swantin/Schaffer Graf 6-4, 8-6.
No. 4 - Ethan Awesmeyer/Walker Parsons, GF, def. Gabe orabaugh/Jaiden Richards 2-6, 7-5, 10-6.
Girls
Belgrade 5, Great Falls CMR 3
Singles
No. 1 - Bella Anderson, Bel, won by forfeit.
No. 2 - Grace Kauffman, CMR, def. Ava Wagner 6-3, 6-3.
No. 3 - Maite Groeneveld, CMR, def. Kiera Richards 6-2, 6-4.
No. 4 - Lia Steulpner, CMR, def. Lexie Thorn 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 - Talia Gilpin/Shae McCauley, Bel, won by forfeit.
No. 2 - Ryan Walker/Olivia Martello, CMR, def. Alauna Colarik/Alianza Zwang 6-1, 6-3.
No. 3 - Riley McMahon/Fiona Collins, Bel, def. Mackenzie Tuss/Parker Humble 6-3, 6-2.
No. 4 - Halle Tolley/Payton Mancoronal, Bel, def. Leslie Miller/Olivia Buckingham 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (4), 10-8.
Belgrade 7, Great Falls 1
Singles
No. 1 - Bella Anderson, Bel, def. Dakota Gibson 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 - Ava Wagner, Bel, def. Crista Holland 6-1, 6-4.
No. 3 - Maite Groeneveld, Bel, def. Lauren Clark 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 - Lexie Thorn, Bel, def. Rachel Qunell 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 - Alauna Colarik/Alianza Zwang, Bel, def. Emma Tolan/Delia Toon 6-3, 4-6, 10-4.
No. 2 - Fiona Collins/Riley McMahon, Bel, def. Brooke Dailey/Maddie O’Leary 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3 - Halle Tolley/Payton Mancoronal, Bel, def. Neva Clark/Ellah Dake 6-0, 6-1.
No. 4 - Meredith Semenza/Kinley Little, GF, def. Talia Gilpin/Shae McCauley 6-3, 4-6, 11-9.