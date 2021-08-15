Over the years the one thing that Belgrade’s golf team has lacked is depth, especially on the girls side. That’s not the case heading into this fall.
Head coach Mike Deming reported a strong turnout for try-outs over the weekend and the Panthers will field full varsity and JV squads.
“This is the first time that I ever remember having a full girls team,” Deming, who is beginning his third season at the helm, said. So we’re pretty excited about that.”
The Panthers will have 10 boys and 10 girls, including several players on both sides who participated a year ago.
“We have a lot of the girls who came back from last year, so that was a bonus. We didn’t have any seniors on the team last year, so to have all of them returning is a big part,” said Deming. “That was good to have those coming back, but we also picked up four incoming freshmen that are excited to play. So that’s a big boost when you can bring in some freshmen and boost our numbers.”
Returning for the girls are seniors Brynn Butler, Riley McMahon and Jordan Whitaker and sophomore Leila Mamangun. Mamangun and Whitaker were state qualifiers last year.
All four players were also on the divisional team, and Butler is fourth year golfer.
Among the newcomers is senior Bella Anderson, who placed third at state in singles as a member of the tennis team this past spring.
“She’s really good,” said Deming, “and it’s going to be a great contribution to us on the golf team.”
Deming expects six girls to routinely battle for varsity spots each week, and noted that a couple of freshmen also have the potential to enter the mix.
“We’re excited about the girls for sure,” he said.
The boys return a veteran crew that includes seniors Anthony Madison and Jaxson Hinshaw. The duo have competed at state in each of the past two years and finished 43rd and 40th, respectively, in 2020.
Brodie Falk, who also qualified for state last year, graduated.
Justin Garcia and Jacob Maroney are Belgrade’s other returning varsity members and competed at the divisional tournament a year ago.
“We really got four of our five divisional members from last year back. So that’s big bonus,” said Deming. “All four have put in some time and I really like their attitudes this year. They’ve been very supportive of each other, but at the same time they’re just getting older and more competitive.”
With a veteran crew leading the way, Deming likes the makeup of the team. And while he noted that Gallatin, Flathead and Missoula Sentinel are the cream of the crop in Class AA, Belgrade has the potential to compete with more experienced opponents.
“I think we can be one of the better teams actually. We just need a few things dialed in,” Deming said. “I’m excited to have a full field on the girls team and I’m excited for the guys to field most of our divisional team from last year.”
There are no COVID restrictions to start the season. Last year golfers were not allowed to interact with players from other teams and participated in tournaments with their teammates.
While Deming noted it was more comfortable for his golfers to play with teammates, it did have an impact on the level of play.
“I have mixed emotions on that because I really enjoyed the way we played last year where we were able to watch each member play for the entire tournament,” he said. “We could coach from tee to green and we could help them with their management. I thought that was a big part of teaching.
“But at the same time I don’t think it was good in terms of the competitive side. Because I think when you play with members of other schools I think you compete a little bit better.”
Belgrade begins the season Monday with a two-day tournament in Great Falls.
“It’s going to be exciting because I believe every double A team is going to be there on Monday and Tuesday,” said Deming. “That’s going to be fun to gage where we are preseason-wise and what we need to do by the end of the year. So it’s always a very exciting time to play that first weekend.”