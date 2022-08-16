Considering it was the first-ever varsity experience for a majority of the team, Belgrade head coach Mike Deming was thrilled with the performance of his golfers after two days of play Tuesday in Great Falls.
The Panthers’ girls earned an 8th place finish, while the boys were 12th at the season-opening Great Falls Invitational at Eagle Falls Golf Course.
“Pretty happy with the way we played the first week,” Deming said. “First tournament, a lot of inexperienced players were able to get their first chance at playing a two-day tournament, which is a real challenge.”
With all 16 Class AA programs competing, Belgrade’s girls finished in the top eight with a score of 842. Billings West won the tournament with a 665, while Billings Senior (685) and Gallatin (701) rounded out the top three.
“I thought that was a good spot for them to be in terms of starting out the season,” said Deming. “Both teams played better on the second day, so overall it was a good bench mark for us to start with for the year.”
Nataly Durham and Lelia Mamangun each carded a 207 to place 41st and 42nd, respectively, for the Panthers. Durham had rounds of 95 and 112, while Mamangun improved on Day 2 with a 101 after a 106 on Day 1.
The girls were rounded out by Jordan Whitaker (105-109—214), Whitney Maierle (114-111—225), and Teagan McMahon (125-101— 226).
“Teagan McMahon, she really bounced back today with a good score,” said Deming. “She shaved almost 25 strokes off of yesterday’s score, so she played a lot better.”
Belgrade’s boys finished with a 704, while Glacier (608), Helena Capital (610), and Billings Skyview (628) were the top three teams, respectively.
Jacob Maroney placed 36th to lead the Panthers following rounds of 86 and 79 for a 165. Justin Garcia was 56th with a 175 (92-83).
“I thought Jacob and Justin had a much better day today. More like I expected,” said Deming. “So I’m just excited when they can string two days in a row together. They’re going to be right in the mix.”
Belgrade was rounded out by Connor Kelley (92-88—180), Dawson Clingingsmith (89-96—185), Landin Morin (101-95—196).
“I think he’s (Kelley) disappointed in the way he played, but I was really happy with the way he grinded,” said Deming.
Belgrade returns to action Aug. 22 with another two-day tournament in Billings.