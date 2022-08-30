Jacob Maroney

Belgrade senior Jacob Maroney watches the ball following a shot on the fairway on Hole No. 7 Monday at Riverside Country Club in Bozeman.

 Dan Chesnet

Following rounds at Riverside Country Club Monday, and then Cottonwood Hills Golf Course Tuesday, Belgrade head coach Mike Deming noted the consistency of his players.

Jacob Maroney earned a top 15 finish for the boys, while the girls finished fifth as a team at the Belgrade Invitational. It’s the only home tournament of the season for the program.

Jordan Whitaker

Belgrade senior Jordan Whitaker tees off on Hole No. 2 Monday at Riverside Country Club in Bozeman during the Belgrade Invitational.
Lili Troxel

Belgrade freshman Lili Troxel putts the ball Monday on Hole #15 at Riverside Country Club in Bozeman during the Belgrade Invitational.

Tags

Recommended for you