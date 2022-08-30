Following rounds at Riverside Country Club Monday, and then Cottonwood Hills Golf Course Tuesday, Belgrade head coach Mike Deming noted the consistency of his players.
Jacob Maroney earned a top 15 finish for the boys, while the girls finished fifth as a team at the Belgrade Invitational. It’s the only home tournament of the season for the program.
“I thought both scores that we played on Riverside and then Cottonwood were pretty consistent,” said Deming. “So we played back-to-back days with some consistency and we just have to eliminate some of those multiple putts for green and too many penalty strokes, and just manage the course better. I think they’re just going to be right in the mix at the end of the year.”
Maroney had rounds of 76 and 78 to card a 154. The senior placed 13th to lead Belgrade to a 9th place finish among 10 varsity teams with a score of 683.
Connor Kelley and Justin Garcia were also consistent on both days. Kelley had rounds of 84 and 86 for a 170 and Garcia 87 and 85 for a 172.
“Jacob had two rounds in the 70s and I think that’s his number. Justin put two days together. He just had a few holes that got away from him, and then Connor has just been solid all year,” said Deming. “So our top three golfers I thought played very consistent. We’re just looking for a little bit of help in the four and the five spot.”
The Panthers were rounded out by Isaiah Anderson (97-94—191) and Dawson Clingingsmith (93-99—192).
“Real pleased with the top three,” said Deming. “They have a few holes that they need to clean up by divisionals and obviously everyone wants to avoid the penalty strokes. It seems like we’re taking a few too many of those things during our rounds.”
Billings Skyview edged Bozeman 607-608 for the tournament title, while Helena Capital was third with a 609.
On the girls’ side, the Panthers were led by Lili Troxel. The freshman had rounds of 92 and 93 to place in the top 25 and lead the team to a score of 760.
Leila Mamangun and Nataly Durham finished with scores of 192 (96-96) and 193 (93-100), while Jordan Whitaker and Whitney Maierle rounded out the team with scores of 200 (107-93) and 201 (97-104), respectively.
“Leila played better. Lili was just solid for two days and Jordan played a lot better,” said Deming. “That’s kind of what I expect her to be playing like what she played like today. I think that’s encouraging for us.”
Billings West won the team title with a score of 630, while Billings Senior was second with a 657.
Belgrade returns to action with a two-day tournament Sept. 8-9 hosted by Butte at Fairmont Hot Springs.
“We haven’t played a course two days in a row, so always nice to go play a course and then the next day go play the same course and see if you learned anything from the previous day," said Deming. "So I’m excited to play the same course two days in a row. That will be kind of fun for the players.”
Belgrade Invitational
Boys
Team scores: Billings Skyview 607, Bozeman 608, Helena Capital 609, Butte 617, Bozeman Gallatin 623, Great Falls CMR 660, Billings Senior 670, Billings West 674, Belgrade 683, Great Falls 700, Helena 803.
Top 10: Jack Prigge, Butte, 142; Joe McGreevey, Capital, 143; Cooper Bourret, Bozeman, 146; Tye Boone, Skyview, 147; Gavin Klein, Gallatin, 147; Eli Huskey, Gallatin, 148; Logan Connolly, Skyview, 149; Spencer Wilkinson, Bozeman, 150; Tyler Brunner, Senior, 150; Dutch Teders, Capital, 150.
Girls
Team scores: Billings West 630, Billings Senior 657, Bozeman Gallatin 674, Bozeman 713, Great Falls CMR 745, Belgrade 760, Helena Capital 762, Butte 821, Helena 831.
Top 10: Bella Johnson, West, 140; Kenzie Walsh, Senior, 149; Addiley Lloyd, Gallatin, 150; Hayden Trost, West, 152; Kira Connell, Bozeman, 162; Annika Brocklebank, West, 162; Olivia Yochim, Bozeman, 163; Lauren Mayala, Senior, 164; Megan Voegele, West, 164; Zoie Ceartin, Gallatin, 164.