Belgrade’s golf teams wrapped up the season Friday at the State AA tournament, and while no player managed to earn All-State honors, there were a couple of girls who were close.

Freshman Lili Troxel and junior Leila Mamangun finished in a four-way tie for 18th at Green Meadow Country Club in Helena. The top 15 earn All-State accolades.

