Belgrade’s golf teams wrapped up the season Friday at the State AA tournament, and while no player managed to earn All-State honors, there were a couple of girls who were close.
Freshman Lili Troxel and junior Leila Mamangun finished in a four-way tie for 18th at Green Meadow Country Club in Helena. The top 15 earn All-State accolades.
“They were just three spots outside of the All-State spot. They played really solid considering all the weather and everything. They did well, especially Leilia,” Belgrade head coach Mike Deming said. “Leilia had a PR today and if you look at her score I think there were only seven girls that played better than Leila today on a very difficult day in Helena. So she played awesome.”
Troxel had rounds of 93 and 93 for a 186, while Mamangun had rounds of 99 and 87. The team’s other competitor, Jordan Whitaker, withdrew after Day 1 due to illness. Deming said the senior was experiencing nausea as well as battling a migraine.
It was a tough way for Whitaker to cap her career, but Deming praised her accomplishment of qualifying for state for four consecutive years.
“I don’t know how many girls have ever gone to state all four years, but Jordan has. And that’s something that she can be very proud of,” Deming said. “Unfortunate that she couldn’t play today, but she was right there supporting her teammates and being the great teammate that she is.”
Billings Senior won the team championship with a 672, while Billings West was second with a 678. West’s Bella Johnson won the individual title with a 147.
On the boys’ side, senior Jacob Maroney was Belgrade’s top finisher. He finished in a seven-way tie for 29th with rounds of 85 and 80 for a 165.
“He had a tough first day, had a couple bad breaks, and it’s a difficult golf course. Just didn’t put himself in a good spot on the first day,” said Deming. “But he bounced back … he went nine over today and you look at that number and there’s only 20 people that played better than him.”
Connor Kelley, a sophomore, tied for 50th after carding rounds of 93 and 88 for a 181.
“He actually played real solid today,” said Deming. “Once again, they just didn’t do a good job of putting themselves in a position on day one.”
Senior Justin Garcia rounded out the team with a 186 (89-97) to tie for 54th. He had a tough hole on Day 2 that blew up his score.
“He just caught a bad break on a Par 5. A couple bad breaks,” said Deming. “But he battled the whole time and they did great considering the conditions.”
The weather was less than ideal Friday following a fairly decent day on Thursday. Deming noted it rained off and on and was heavy for about an hour at one point.
“Everybody had to play in the same conditions,” he said. “But it wasn’t ideal and I thought they did a good job of keeping their heads up and grinding away.”
Butte’s Jack Prigge and Glacier’s Tyler Avery each finished with a 142, but Prigge took home the individual championship via one-hole playoff.
Helena Capital won the team championship with a score of 609, while Glacier was second with a 626.
Belgrade loses just three seniors to graduation and Deming noted his returning players are already thinking about the 2023 campaign.
“I was glad that all of our seniors this year were able to get to the state tournament, which is the case every year. So they continued that and they did their very best,” he said. “They’re incredible young men and women. And the other ones are already chomping the bit to get better by next year.”
Class AA State Golf
(at Green Meadow Country Club, Helena)
Boys
Team Scores: Helena Capital 609, Glacier 626, Butte 627, Billings Skyview 628, Bozeman 635, Gallatin 656, Billings West 658, Kalispel Flathead 662, Missoula Sentinel 702, Missoula Hellgate 730.
Top 15 and ties: Jack Prigge, Butte, 72-20 142; Tyler Avery, Glacier, 73-69 142; Joe McGreevey 65-78 143; Gavin Klein, Gallatin 73-73 146; Dutch Teders, Capital, 70-79 149; Logan Connolly, Skyview, 72-77 149; Trevor Cunningham, Glacier, 76-74 150; Kyler Meredith, Capital, 75-75 152; Cooper Bourret, Bozeman, 76-77 153; Tyler Brunner, Senior, 77-77 154; Eli Groshelle, CMR, 82-73 155; Tye Boone, Senior, 77-77 154; Hudson Goroski, Sentinel, 78-78 156; Palmer Coleman, West, 78-80 158; Dylan Morris, Flathead, 79-79 158.
Girls
Team scores: Billings Senior 672, Billings West 678, Gallatin 722, Bozeman 749, CMR 791, Hellgate 822, Capital 823, Glacier 842, Butte 861.
Top 15 and ties: Bella Johnson, West 73-74 147, Addiley Lloyd, Gallatin, 80-75 155; Kenzie Walsh, Senior, 76-79 155; Anna Stensrud, Hellgate, 82-78 160; Becca Washington, Senior, 81-80 161; Chloe Tanner, Glacier, 78-87 165; Hanna Boyd, GFH, 80-85-165; Lauren Mayala, Senior, 87-83 170; Mielle Kavran, West, 83-90 173; Olivia McGreevey, Capital, 86-88 174; Kira Connell, Bozeman, 85-91 176; Annika Brocklebank, West, 87-92 179; Hayden Trost, West 87-94 181; Megan Voegele, West, 85-97 182; Zoie Ceartin, Gallatin, 93-39 182.