Pending school board approval Joel Barnett will become Belgrade’s first-ever head baseball coach. The program will begin its inaugural season in the spring of 2023 along with nearly two-dozen other schools after the Montana High School Association sanctioned the sport in January.
Barnett is a 2008 Belgrade High graduate and currently teaches at Belgrade Middle School. Belgrade Activities Director Toby Robinson feels that Barnett is the right person to get the program off the ground.
“I am confident with his ability and dedication to our community as a teacher and a baseball coach, and a community member, that he will stay the course for a long time,” Robinson said. “He is extremely passionate about teaching the game to our youth. He is a Panther through and through, being born and raised in Belgrade, and now teaching and coaching in our district.”
Barnett was a standout pitcher for the Belgrade Bandits American Legion team in the late 2000’s, including the program’s three-year stint in Class AA, and went on to play college ball at MSU-Billings.
While he’ll become a first-time head coach for Belgrade, Barnett spent seven years as a pitching coach under former Bandits head coach Johnny Graham.
“It’s something that I’m really excited about,” Barnett said of becoming a head coach. “I feel like attention to detail and building a culture is something I do really well, and I’m really excited to start fresh with something and really just see how that goes from start to finish.”
As a Belgrade native, Barnett added that he feels a great sense of pride for his city and hopes to instill that kind of fulfillment in his players.
“I feel so honored to be the first one to take on this high school baseball thing. I couldn’t be more excited,” he said. “I feel like we have a great thing going with baseball in Belgrade, and now having that high school aspect, it’s so special. And I feel very privileged to be the guy that they chose.”
While it will be a new program for the school, Barnett should have plenty of talent to choose from to assemble a team. The Bandits pull their players strictly from the high school and have earned back-to-back top four finishes at the State A tournament the past two seasons.
The majority of those returning players are expected to try-out for the high school team, and Belgrade will field varsity and JV teams.
“I think that Bandit program is something special and something that’s very special to me having played there and coached there,” said Barnett. “I think having those guys go and have a place to play in the summer, they’re still competing for their town and have pride in Belgrade, I think that’s huge.”
Barnett added that he plans to work closely with the Bandits organization to grow both programs. After the high school season concludes in late May, the Bandits’ season is expected to begin in early June.
Belgrade will play about a 22-game schedule and Barnett noted those high school games will only make the players who continue on with the Bandits after the season better.
“During that time with the Bandit program (in March and early April) it’s cold and they’re not playing a lot of games yet early on. They’re going through those grind practices early on,” said Barnett. “I think now playing meaningful games early on, that’s just going to help everyone. That’s going to help both programs big time.”
With eight months to go before the first official practice, Barnett said his priority now is to assemble a coaching staff. He expects to have three assistants.
The next priority is procuring equipment, uniforms and whatever else the program will need for the season.
“I’m so excited about the season. It’s really cool to see; it’s a long time coming,” said Barnett. “Those kids being able to compete for their school and their town, and having that real pride, I think is something that’s going to be really special.”