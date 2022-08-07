Belgrade Panthers
Pending school board approval Joel Barnett will become Belgrade’s first-ever head baseball coach. The program will begin its inaugural season in the spring of 2023 along with nearly two-dozen other schools after the Montana High School Association sanctioned the sport in January.

Barnett is a 2008 Belgrade High graduate and currently teaches at Belgrade Middle School. Belgrade Activities Director Toby Robinson feels that Barnett is the right person to get the program off the ground.

