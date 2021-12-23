In a matchup between top five teams in Class AA, No. 2 Billings West defeated No. 5 Belgrade 54-24 Tuesday night. The Golden Bears notched nine victories by fall en route to victory.
Coming off a fourth place finish at the annual CMR Holiday Classic in Great Falls, Belgrade struggled in its return to the mat. The team had just four winners in the dual, but all won by fall.
Mason Gutenberger and Carter Schmidt each improved to 15-0 with pins. Schmidt stuck Dash Nugent at the 1:35 mark at 132, while Gutenberger pinned Jase Van Pelt in 3:36 at 120.
Logan Linn recorded a first round pin of Kale Konecny at 152, while Xaden Cunningham notched a third round pin of Eli Madland at 205.
Belgrade, which fell to 6-3 in duals, returns to action Jan. 4 hosting Billings Senior.
Billings West 54, Belgrade 24
103: Zach Morse, West, p. Nolan Brown, 3:16; 113: Keyan Hernandez, West, p. Sam Nevin, 1:16; 120: Mason Gutenberger, Bel, p. Jase Van Pelt, 3:36; 126: Carson Blaschak, West, p. Blake Eatman, 5:10; 132: Carter Schmidt, Bel, p. Dash Nugent, 1:35; 138: Jesse Aarness, West, p. Christian Lingerfelter, 1:01; 145: Kade Vatnsdal, West, p. Oden Currier, 3:06; 152: Logan Linn, p. Kale Konecny, 1:18; 160: Drake Rhodes, West, p. Hunter Rown, 1:16; 170: Cooper Freitag, West, p. Colter Lindsley, 1:37; 182: Solomon Stortz, West, p. Ben Badgers, :58; 205: Xaden Cunningham, Bel, p. Eli Madland, 4:30; 285: Kaden Barrett, West, p. Kaiden Krespin, 5:00.
