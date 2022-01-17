While Belgrade’s wrestling team was dealt a blow due to Covid leading into the weekend no one would have been wiser. The team excelled at the premier tournament of the regular season and earned a top five team finish Saturday in Missoula.
The Panthers boasted a pair of champions — six placers overall — en route to taking fifth at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic at Missoula Sentinel High School. It’s believed to best finish in program history at the event, which draws competition from Idaho, Montana and Washington.
“As far as I know it’s the highest Belgrade’s ever placed at the Rocky Mountain Classic,” Belgrade assistant coach Kale Evenson said. “That’s a positive step in the right direction and the credit goes to our kids for putting in the work.”
Head coach Bryce Weatherston did not attend the event due to Covid protocols, thus Evenson was at the helm during tournament. The Panthers were also missing several grapplers, but continued to make positive strides forward.
“The team’s a little Covid-striken at the moment. We got some Covid protocol at the school, so we had some other guys step in at the tournament,” Evenson said. “Overall the program is changing directions and we’re getting better every week.”
Belgrade’s Mason Gutenberger and Carter Schmidt went 4-0 at 120 and 126, respectively, en route to winning tournament titles. Gutenberger pinned all four of his opponents, while Schmidt posted a pair of pins as well as two victories by technical fall.
“Mason and Carter,” Evenson began, “shouldn’t always say it’s expected with them, but their work ethic and everything, they’re earning that.”
The duo each improved to 25-0 as Belgrade tallied 151.5 team points. Flathead won the tournament with a score of 314.5, while University High out of Spokane (Wash.) placed second with 221 points.
Earning a third place finish for Belgrade was Xaden Cunningham at 205. The senior finished with a 4-1 record, including three pins.
Logan Linn lost his first match at 152, but shined in the consolation bracket and won four matches (three by fall) to reach the consolation semifinals. He finished with a 4-2 record to en route to placing fifth.
“Logan Linn made a few mistakes, but again he’s on the podium second weekend in a row,” said Evenson. “So that’s a positive.”
Oden Currier and Colter Lindsley each placed seventh at 145 and 170, respectively. Currier bounced back from a second round loss to win four consecutive matches in the consolation bracket to finish with a 5-2 record, while Lindsley was 2-2 with a pair of pins.
“Some standouts for the weekend for sure would be Oden Currier getting on the podium first time this year,” said Evenson. “And Xaden Cunningham stepped it up and wrestled the best that he’s wrestled all year.”
Belgrade returns to action Tuesday hosting Billings Skyview in and Eastern AA dual.