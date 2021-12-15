Belgrade’s wrestling team got off to a strong start over the weekend at the Mining City Duals in Butte.
The team finished with a 6-2 dual record and four grapplers went unbeaten at the tournament. The Panthers posted a 3-2 record on Day 2 in the championship bracket.
“I’m so proud of the guys. It’s been a lot of hard work even though we’ve only had 10 practices,” second-year Belgrade head coach Bryce Weatherston said. “I’m asking a lot out of them and our first week was two-a-days, so they were going twice a day and on top of that we were doing to mental mindset training for an hour a day on Mondays.”
The Panthers went 3-0 on Friday with victories against Cut Bank (45-24), Billings Skyview (32-27) and Great Falls 2 (54-24). Saturday they defeated Butte 2 (51-24), Helena Capital (40-36) and Great Falls (40-36). The losses were to Flathead (48-30) and Billings Senior (40-31).
Weatherston noted the victory against Great Falls was a “huge win.”
“I don’t think Belgrade’s ever beat Great Falls High in a dual, to be honest, ever. And a big thing on that is just how bad we lost to them last year,” he said. “I know they graduated guys and that’s kind of the whole scenario with coaching where you have you up years and you have you down years ... that was a big one.”
The lost to Senior, in the consolation semifinals, came down to the final match. Ben Rogers was defeated at 182, but Weatherston was proud of his effort.
“He showed so much heart and he almost got it done at one point in the match,” he said.
Belgrade’s four unbeatens were Nolan Brown (103), Colton Gutenberger (113), Mason Gutenberger (120), and Carter Schmidt (126). Colton Gutenberger pinned all eight of his opponents, while Schmidt was named the tournament’s outstanding wrestler for the 126-pound weight class.
The Panthers were open at 145 and heavyweight throughout the tournament, but managed to overcome giving up 12 points in six of the duals.
“Giving up two opens at every single dual and still being able to have the success we did really shows a lot of our team’s grit and their heart,” said Weatherston.
Belgrade returned to the Mining City Tuesday and lost a dual to Butte 48-28. The Gutenberger brothers, Brown and Schmidt accounted for four of the team’s five wins on the night. The other victory came from Hunter Rowan, who won by fall at 152.
The Panthers return to action Friday at the annual two-day Holiday Classic in Great Falls.
Butte High 48, Belgrade 28
103 – Nolan Brown, Belgrade, pinned Cameron LeProwse, 1:10. 113 – Colton Gutenberger, Belgrade, major dec. Trey Whitlock, 8-0. 120 – Mason Gutenberger, Belgrade, pinned Kyler Raiha, 5:31. 126 – Carter Schmidt, Belgrade, pinned Karon Pumnea, 3:21. 132 – Kip Pumnea, Butte, pinned Blake Eatman, :57. 138 – Maverick McEwen, Butte, pinned Christian Lingenfelter, 1:1`7. 145 – Connor Konda, Butte, won by forfeit. 152 – Hunter Rowan, Belgrade, pinned Trey Hansen, 3:57. 160 – Morgan McClernan, Butte, pinned Colter Lindsley, 1:41. Gavin Vetter, Butte, pinned John Nevin, :40. 182 pounds – Riley Downey, Butte, pinned Ben Rodgers, 1:47. 205 – Mason Christian, Butte, won by forfeit. 285 – Kade Schleeman, Butte, pinned Raiden Krespin, 3:16.