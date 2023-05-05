Olivia Mills

Belgrade sophomore Olivia Mills delivers a pitch Thursday during a conference game against Great Falls CMR.

 Photos by Matt Ehnes of Jared's Detours https://www.jaredsdetours.com/beaver-falls/

After Great Falls CMR had tied the game in the bottom of the fifth Thursday, Abbie Morin came up with the biggest sequence of plays in the game. The Belgrade senior led off the sixth with a bloop single to center and then stretched it into a double. She advanced to third on a fly out to right and then scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Tara Olser.

“She’s just so fast, such a weapon out there, it was just great base running out there,” Panthers head coach Joey Roberts said. “She set the tone getting on base and just being aggressive and doing her thing out there.”

Brooklyn Ragland

Belgrade’s Brooklyn Ragland connects on a pitch Thursday during a conference game against Great Falls CMR.

