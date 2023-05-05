After Great Falls CMR had tied the game in the bottom of the fifth Thursday, Abbie Morin came up with the biggest sequence of plays in the game. The Belgrade senior led off the sixth with a bloop single to center and then stretched it into a double. She advanced to third on a fly out to right and then scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Tara Olser.
“She’s just so fast, such a weapon out there, it was just great base running out there,” Panthers head coach Joey Roberts said. “She set the tone getting on base and just being aggressive and doing her thing out there.”
That run proved to the difference as Belgrade held on from there to beat the Rustlers 2-1 in an Eastern AA clash. It’s the fifth straight win for the team and the seventh in the past eight for the surging Panthers.
“In games like that against teams like that, you just got to grind,” said Roberts. “They’re a team that’s going to grind, so we have to be able to grind with them. I was really proud of the girls for doing that today.”
Belgrade (8-5, 6-1 Eastern AA) took a 1-0 lead after Ella Seaman led off the fourth inning with a double and later scored on a ground out by Olivia Mills. The Rustlers answered in the fifth, scoring an unearned run following a fielding error and then a double by Kadence Taylor that knocked in Julia Bushard.
Outside of that, however, Great Falls CMR was held in check by the Panthers. Mills allowed just five hits and struck out six in the circle and worked out of jams in third, sixth and seventh innings.
“She had a great game and defense played well behind her,” said Roberts. “She had good poise, good presence out there and got herself out of a couple jams. I was really proud of her for that.”
Belgrade was limited to six hits by Brie Ginnaty, who finished with five strike outs.
“CMR’s a very good team and they came out with a ton of energy,” said Roberts. “It’s always a wild game when we play them and credit to them and their coaching staff. They played really well tonight, and they had a ton of energy, and it was just a really fun game all around.”
Belgrade returns to action Saturday with a conference doubleheader at Great Falls and then hosts the Rustlers on Monday.
Belgrade 2, Great Falls CMR 1
Belgrade 000 101 0 - 2 6 1
CMR 000 010 0 - 1 5 1
Olivia Mills and Khloey Robinson. Brie Ginnaty and Sarah Faulk.
BELGRADE (8-5) - Brooklyn Ragland 1-4, Abbie Morin 1-4 (2B), Ella Seaman 1-3 (2B), Tara Osler 1-2, Mills 1-2, Sierra Tuss 0-3, Khloey Robinson 0-3, Ella Hoskins 0-3, Julia Blossom 1-3.