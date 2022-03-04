For the final 3 minutes, 18 seconds of the contest Friday afternoon, the score did not change in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
But that doesn’t mean nothing happened. In fact, it was a wild finish between Belgrade and Great Falls in a loser-out game of the Eastern AA Divisional.
Both teams committed turnovers, missed shots and Belgrade faltered at the free throw line clinging to a one-point lead. But, the Panthers managed to hold on for a 33-32 victory to keep their state tournament hopes alive.
“This was one of those games where our defense was good and our offense just never came together,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said. “Didn’t really hit our free throws, but this might be the first time in our program that we were able to take a W out of it. So that might be a turning point for us.”
It’s the first-ever tournament victory in Class AA for Belgrade, which joined the classification three years ago. It’s also the program’s first postseason win since 2019.
“We’ve always lost out on Friday. We’ve never made it to Saturday at divisionals,” junior Olivia Wegner, who finished with a team-high nine points and five rebounds, said. “We’re electric right now, it’s awesome.”
With the top four teams advancing to next week’s state tournament, the Panthers are now just one victory away from punching their ticket. They’ll play Great Falls CMR in a loser-out game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“We’ve always had the goal of going to state. Never been there in for AA,” Nolte said. “That was our number one goal and we knew coming in we had to win two games in this tournament ... we got one. It was closer than we’d like, but we’re still not 100 percent.”
No. 7 Belgrade was coming off a 39-point loss to No. 2 Billings Skyview in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Senior post Naomi Reanier did not play in the contest due to flu-like symptoms and Nolte rested her starters in the fourth quarter.
With just over 12 hours to regroup from that defeat, the Panthers bounced back against Great Falls and won a tight game that featured six ties and seven lead changes.
“We threw that away. We didn’t want to think about it,” Wegner said of the loss. “We came in knowing we beat them (Great Falls) last time and had a lot of momentum against them if we played again. We weren’t even thinking about last night. We were focusing on this team, what we did with them last time, and what we were going to do today.”
Belgrade trailed 27-25 entering the fourth quarter, but tied the game on a bucket by McKenna Morris and then took the lead, 30-27, on a 3 by Grace Garvert. The Bison answered with a 3-pointer by Ashlyn Jones and then both teams clamped down defensively.
Wegner scored on a drive to the hoop with 4:25 remaining to give the Panthers a 32-30 lead. But Emma Tolan answered at the other end to tie it.
The game-winning point came on a free throw by Khloey Robinson when the junior made the front end of a 1 of 1.
Belgrade had an opportunity to extend the lead with 8.8 seconds to go, but Leila Mamangun missed the front end of a 1 and 1 and Great Falls secured the rebound. Following a pair of time outs by Bison coach Jerry Schmitz, Jones missed hectic three-point attempt as the final seconds ticked off the clock to end the game.
Wegner, who committed what could have been a costly turnover with 1:10 remaining, credited the defensive effort for preserving the lead down the stretch.
“It was just defense,” she said. “We had to be clutch on defense and we were switching it up every time trying to get in their heads as they were trying to get more points.”
Jones finished with a game-high 13 points, while Dani Senger and Tolan combined for 16.
Garvert and Robinson each had six points for the Panthers and Morris added seven.
Belgrade 33, Great Falls 32
Great Falls 12 3 12 5 - 32
Belgrade 7 7 11 8 - 33
GREAT FALLS (4-16) - Rylee Schei 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Jones 3 6-7 13, Emma Tolan 4 1-4 9, Dani Senger 3 1-2 6, Jamie Reed 1 0-0 2, Lauren Kutzler 0 0-0 0, Isis Haslem 0 0-0 0, Hayleigh Watson 0 0-0 0, Haley Lins 0 0-0 0, Natalie Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 9-15 32.
BELGRADE (4-16) - Olivia Wegner 3 3-5 9, Grace Garvert 2 0-2 6, McKenna Morris 3 0-0 7, Naomi Reanier 1 0-0 3, Khloey Robinson 2 1-6 6, Abbie Morin 0 0-0 0, Leila Mamangun 1 0-1 3, Riley McMahon 0 0-2 0. Totals: 12 4-16 33.
3-point goals: GF 1 (Jones), Bel 5 (Garvert 2, Morris 1, Robinson 1, Mamangun 1).