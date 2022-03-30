As soon as the ball left her bat, it appeared Missoula Sentinel’s Kennedy Dypwick had tied the game in the top of the seventh Wednesday evening.
But Belgrade left fielder Ella Seaman got a good read and tracked it down as the ball fell about a foot short from clearing the fence. As she quickly settled under it the sophomore managed to make a juggling catch while falling to the ground to end the game.
Tycelee Bowler, who had hustled over from center, was the first to congratulate Seaman on her game-winning catch, and then the rest of the team sprinted into the outfield to join the celebration.
Having blown a seven-run lead in sixth, the defending Class AA champions managed to hang on for a 9-8 season-opening victory against the Spartans at the Belgrade Softball Complex.
“She really hasn’t gotten any outfield practice honestly. But she’s a gamer, she always has been, and I trust her in about any position on the field,” Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts said. “For her to go out there as a sophomore with the game sort of on the line against the wall and make that catch, that’s awesome. Great moment for her.”
Belgrade had taken a 9-2 lead into the sixth with Tayler Thomas in the circle. After striking out Amy Fraser to begin the frame, Thomas walked five of the next six batters as the Spartans trimmed the deficit to 9-5.
Seaman replaced Thomas and eventually got the Panthers out of the frame, but not before Missoula Sentinel tallied three more runs. Thomas gave up five earned runs and walked six in 1 1/3 innings of relief work.
“Tayler threw really well the other day at our scrimmage,” Roberts said. “It’s alright, a few command issues. But we know she’s going to be fine, she’ll be alright.”
Arin Eaton started in the circle and scattered four hits and struck out three in five innings of work. The senior is still recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in the offseason, Roberts noted, and was on a pitch count. Thus, she was pulled after the fourth inning.
But, with the game on the line in the seventh, Eaton returned to the circle and retired all three batters. Roberts had hoped to keep her under 60 pitches and she finished with 74.
“She said she was good to go that last inning,” he said.
While the Panthers finished with nine hits, including a solo home run by Thomas in the fifth, it took the offense a couple of innings to get going. But once Seaman led off the third with a double, the floodgate opened.
Belgrade batted around in the frame en route to scoring five runs and chasing Rylee Crane out of the circle. The inning was highlighted by Bowler’s two-run double that put Belgrade in front for good, 3-2.
“It took us a time through the lineup to get adjusted,” said Roberts. “We made great adjustments to both pitchers and then we got a little bit laxed and didn’t keep the pressure on them like we could have.”
The Panthers committed three errors, including one that led to Missoula Sentinel’s first run in a two-run second inning. Thus, Roberts stressed fundamentals after the game.
“The talk to the team right now is we have to get better at those things,” he said. “We can’t give away free bases, we can’t give away runs.”
Bowler finished with a pair of hits — two doubles — and three RBIs. Shaylis Osler and Brooklyn Ragland also had two hits, while Khloey Robinson belted a triple.
Belgrade returns to action Saturday hosting Helena Capital and Helena in non-conference games at noon and 2 p.m., respectively.
Belgrade 9, Missoula Sentinel 8
Sentinel 020 006 0 - 8 6 1
Belgrade 005 400 x - 9 9 3
Rylee Crane, Jayden Gagner (3) and Emma Reese. Arin Eaton, Tayler Thomas (5), Ella Seaman (6), Eaton (7) and Khloey Robinson.
MISSOULA SENTINEL (0-1) - Haley Wolsky 0-2, Stella Summerfield 1-4, Kodi Fraser 2-4, Amy Fraser 1-4, Gagner 0-1, Reese 1-3 (2B), Myleigh Kukay 0-3, Kennedy Dypwick 1-4, Morgan Olson 0-2.
BELGRADE (1-0) - Thomas 1-3 (HR), Eaton 0-1, Shaylis Osler 2-3, Tycelee Bowler 2-4 (2 2B), Brooklyn Ragland 2-4, Robinson 1-3 (3B), Randi Widdicombe 0-3, Lily Bolin 0-1, Seaman 1-3 (2B), Abbie Morin 0-2.