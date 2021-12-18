Through two games to start the season one thing has become apparent for opponents. Belgrade is no longer an easy victory as it begins its third season as a Class AA program.
While the Panthers have yet to post a win both of its losses have been by single digits after losing by an average of 21.1 points per game a year ago. Thus, head coach Erin Nolte is encouraged by what she has seen thus far.
“We’re definitely being competitive. The thing that we are really focusing on is just being together as a team. Supporting each other and being positive on the bench and trying to have some fun with it,” she said. “This momentum right now feels good, they’re keeping it close. There’s times they just could have gone and lost by 20, but they keep fighting. That’s the difference this year and it’s going to pay off at the end of the season.”
While Belgrade never led in a 47-41 non-conference loss to Butte High Friday in the special events center, the score was knotted at 35 after three quarters. But the Panthers were only able to muster six points over the final eight minutes.
“I think rebounding got to us. I think that was the difference in the game,” Nolte said. “That (number) 34 had a couple rebounds and got some putbacks. That’s the one thing that was probably the game changer.”
Nolte was referring to Butte’s Ashley Olson, a 6-foot-3 post, who had a pair of big inside buckets midway through the fourth quarter. While the senior finished with just seven points, she helped the Bulldogs extend a one-point lead to five.
Naomi Reanier drew Belgrade within three, 44-41, with 1:57 remaining. But the Panthers did not score again down the stretch.
Belgrade trailed by as many as eight in the first half, but rallied with a 19-point effort in the third quarter. Grace Garvert and Leila Mamangun each connected on a 3 and the Panthers closed out the frame on a 10-2 run.
McKenna Morris, who led the team with 10 points, sat out much of the third after picking up her fourth foul. That came after she had scored on back-to-back possessions to begin the second half.
“When McKenna got that fourth one that was a huge one because that was right when she had her little burst,” said Nolte.
Reanier and Mamangun each finished with nine points, while Olivia Wegner had six.
Butte was led by Kodie Hoagland, who tallied a game-high 12 points.
Despite the loss the Panthers displayed their growth in front of the hometown crowd. Nolte credited the defensive effort for keeping the team within striking distance.
“They’re figuring things out. They’re getting a little bit better at game situations and we’re still working on making sure we get good shots in the game, but they’re playing together really well right now,” she said. “Their defense is really good. I think that’s probably the biggest piece right now is that defense is strong.”
Belgrade (0-2) returns to action Tuesday with another non-conference game at Helena.
Butte 47, Belgrade 41
Butte 14 10 11 12 - 47
Belgrade 8 8 19 6 - 41
BUTTE (2-0) - Madison Seaholm 0 0-0 0, Payton Clary 0 0-2 0, Kodie Hoagland 3 5-7 12, Pieper Joseph 0 0-0 0, Laura Rosenleaf 2 0-0 4, Tylar Clary 4 1-3 10, Emmarie Richards 3 2-6 9, Brooke McGrath 2 0-0 5, Ashley Olson 2 3-4 7. Totals: 16 11-22 47.
BELGRADE (0-2) - Olivia Wegner 2 1-2 6, Grace Garvert 1 0-0 3, McKenna Morris 4 0-0 10, Naomi Reanier 2 4-6 9, Abbie Morin 0 1-2 1, Khloey Robinson 1 0-0 3, Leila Mamangun 0 0-0 0, Riley McMahaon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-11 41.
3-point goals: But 4 (Hoagland 1, Clary 1, Richards 1, McGrath 1), Bel 7 (Morris 2, Wegner 1, Garvert 1, Reanier 1, Robinson 1, Mamangun 1).