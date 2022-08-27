Belgrade’s cross country teams got off to a good start Friday in Billings. The boys placed 6th and the girls 10th in the Billings Invitational at Amend Park.
“It was a really good day today for us,” second-year Panthers head coach Matt Hommel said. “The boys as a team got sixth place out of 29 teams.”
Freshman Wilson Schmidt led the way for Belgrade, placing 10th with a time of 16:56.4. Brodie Tirrell followed in 16th (17:16.62) as Belgrade finished with team score of 173.
Sheridan (Wyo.) won the meet with 79 points, while Billings West and Gallatin rounded out the top three with 114 and 135, respectively.
Belgrade had four runners finish in the top 45. Garrett Walker was 38th and Kaden Lookhart 44th with times of 18:12.59 and 18:18:54, respectively. The team was rounded out by John Nash (65th, 18:53.12), Owen Schmidt (84th, 19:27.88), and Alex Tatarka (121st, 22:18.38).
For the girls, Hanna Giese placed 20th with a time of 20:57.65 to lead the Panthers. Hommel noted the junior was just 10 seconds off her PR.
Led by Giese, Belgrade finished with a team score of 261. Hardin won with 43 points, while Cody (Wyo.) and Gallatin followed with scores of 82 and 105, respectively.
“The girls also ran strong and fought through a hail storm,” Hommel noted.
Grace Stewart (22:36.90), Justine Pommerville (22:41.54) and Gwen Clingan (23:00.86) formed a tight pack and finished 55th, 56th and 59th, respectively. Belgrade was rounded out by Breena Helfrich (71st, 23:38.01), Piper Bell (79th, 24:20.45) and Averie Gates (80th, 24:27.92).
“So proud of this team today. They really ran well,” said Hommel.
Eagles, Arthun victorious in Livingston
Oren Arthun picked up where he left off a year ago, running to victory Friday in Livingston.
Arthun, a junior who won last year’s Class C individual championship, posted a time of 17:16 in leading Manhattan Christian to victory at the season-opening PHS Seamus Camp XC Invitational.
The Eagles won the small meet with 26 points, while Park was second with 35 and West Yellowstone third with 68. Christian had five runners place in the top nine.
“We did good. It was a great warm up for the season,” Eagles head coach Nate TeSlaa said. “Only three schools, but we got to see West (Yellowstone). In all, everyone performed well.”
Shaphan Hubner placed third for Christian with a time of 17:53.8, while Nathan Adams was fifth in 18:34.5. Seth Amunrud and Cavan Visser also placed in the top 10 with times of 19:28.6 and 19:38.8, respectively.
The Eagles were rounded out by Carter VanDyken and Isaiah Hoist, who were 14th and 15th, respectively, with times of 20:14.4 and 20:51.5.
On the girls side, no team scores were kept as only six athletes competed in the varsity race. Christian’s Isabella Triemstra with 6th with a time of 28:04.5.
Fanning posts top time at Jefferson Invitational
Three Forks had five runners in the top 15 Saturday en route to earning a runner up finish at the season-opening Jefferson Invitational.
Byron Fanning won the meet with a time of 17:50, while Beau Johnston was third in 18:02. Led by those two, the Wolves finished with 31 points.
Jefferson, which had five runners finish in the top 10, won with 26 points, while Townsend was third with 65.
Three Forks’ Garrett Golding was sixth with a time of 19:24, while Jacob Ramsey and Cass Violett were 11th and 12th, respectively, with times of 20:14 and 20:21. Kial Ingraham rounded out the team in 16th in 21:59.
The Wolves’ girls were led by Bella Jones, who finished fourth with a time of 23:06. She helped Three Forks placed second with 31 points.
Townsend, which had four runners in the top eight, won with a score of 24.
Brielle Davis (6th, 24:02), Ari Judd (9th, 24:43), and Grace Kluin (10th, 25:06) each placed in the top 10 for Three Forks. The team was rounded out by Devynn Judd (13th, 26:39) and Claire Cutler (16th, 32:42).
“It’s always great to get the first race out of the way and see what we need to focus on for the next meet,” said Three Forks head coach Tara Forsberg.