Belgrade's Brodie Tirrell leads a group of runners Friday during the Billings Invitational at Amend Park in Billings.

 Mike Clark/Billings Gazette

Belgrade’s cross country teams got off to a good start Friday in Billings. The boys placed 6th and the girls 10th in the Billings Invitational at Amend Park.

“It was a really good day today for us,” second-year Panthers head coach Matt Hommel said. “The boys as a team got sixth place out of 29 teams.”

