BOZEMAN — While both squads finished third in a triangular Friday at Gallatin High School, there were plenty of strong individual performances for Belgrade’s track and field teams.
The boys had one double winner in Zach Cramer and four individual victories overall at the GHS Triangular. Led by their effort, the Panthers finished with 30.66 points, while Gallatin won with 72 and Billings West was second with 42.33.
Zach Cramer led the boys with a pair of wins and set personal bests in the process. The senior posted marks of 20-11 in the long jump and 41-08 in the triple jump.
Belgrade’s other winners were Aidan McGoldrick in the pole vault (11-06), Sam Nash in the 3,200 (10:08.39), and Ryan Simon with a personal best in the shot put (34-09). Simon also placed sixth in the discus (104-06).
Earning a runner up finish was Wyatt Russell in the high jump (5-08), while Gage Ruddick was third in the long jump (19-10.75).
On the girls side, Billings West won with 86 points, while Gallatin was second with 51. The Panthers finished with 7.
Belgrade’s top placer on the day was Taylor Simon, who set a personal best in the shot put (34-09) en route to placing second. The sophomore also set a personal best in the discus with a mark 94-07) to place third.
Also earning third place finishes were Jordan Cassidy in the 100 (12.97) and Grace Stewart in the 800 (2:38.21). Steward set a personal best.
Hannah Giese was fourth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:51.33.
Belgrade returns to action Thursday at an invitational in Billings.
DeVries lead Eagles to runner up finish in Laurel
Led by triple winner Alexis DeVries, Manhattan Christian’s girls earned a runner up finish at the Laurel Invitational Thursday.
DeVries shined in the hurdles and pole vault, and ran a leg on both relays, as the Eagles amassed 121.5 points. Laurel won with 288.
On the boys side, Christian was third with 83 points. Laurel won with 229.5, while Big Timber was second with 105.
DeVries won the 100 and 300 hurdles with times of 16.99 and 52.02, respectively. The junior also cleared 8-feet, 7-inches to win the pole vault, and helped the 4x100 relay (53.30) place second and the 4x400 (4:32.84) take third.
The only other winner for the girls was Jadyn VanDyken, who posted a time of 1:04.05 in the 400. The junior was third in the 200 (13.12) and long jump (15-09.75) and ran a leg on the relays.
The boys had four winners and two set personal bests in Shaphan Hubner and Seth Amunrud. Hubner won the 800 with a time of 2:11.14, while Amunrud won the triple jump (42-04.25) and was third in the long jump (18-09).
The team’s other winners were Oren Arthun in the 1,600 (4:39.38) and Nathan Adams in the pole vault (10-00). Arthun was also third in the 800 (2:15.75), while Adams set a personal best en route to placing second in the high jump (5-10).
Austin Kriebel was a multi placer as well after taking second in the 400 (54.89), and third in the 200 (24.77) and high jump (5-08).
The Eagles, along with Manhattan and Three Forks, also competed at the Townsend Invitational in East Helena Saturday.
Townsend swept the team titles, while Christian’s boys were fourth with 48 points followed by Manhattan (5th, 47.33) and Three Forks (11th, 12).
Manhattan’s girls placed sixth with 42 points followed by Christian (8th, 32) and Three Forks (12th, 16).
Manhattan and Christian’s boys each had a pair of winners. The Tigers’ Michael Swan won the 200 (22.2) and Payden Cantalupo the 1,600 (5:02.5), while Arthun and Adams won the 800 (2:08.4) and pole vault (11-00), respectively.
Amunrud and Kriebel earned runner up finishes in the long jump (18-07) and 400 (55.6), respectively.
DeVries won the pole vault (7-06) and was fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.7), while Manhattan’s Miah Fenno won the 800 (2:35.1) and Isabelle Beals the long jump (14-10).
Three Forks’ top finisher was Brielle Davis, who placed second in the javelin at 94-feet, 5-inches.