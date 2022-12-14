With two matches remaining Tuesday night in the Belgrade Special Events Center, Belgrade held a slim four-point lead in a non-conference dual against Butte High.
Any kind of victory by Logan Linn would assure the Panthers would win their home opener, and the senior came through in a big way. Linn built a 4-2 lead before pinning Trey Hansen at the 3:35 mark of the second period at 160 pounds.
“Logan, we can always count on Logan in dark spots,” Belgrade head coach Bryce Weatherston said. “He can make it or break it for us, but at the end of the day he’s always the guy that is always in any match, doesn’t matter who’s in front of him. He’s always showed grit, so we’re proud of him.”
Linn’s victory clinched a 37-33 win against Butte High, which was coming off a fourth place finish over the weekend at the Mining City Duals. The Panthers improved to 6-2 in duals, but Weatherston noted there is plenty of work to be done just two weeks into the season.
“We got to get back in the room. There’s a lot of stuff we got to work on,” he said. “It’s fun to win these duals. We haven’t beaten Butte in I don’t know how long, but we still got to get back in the room and get back to work.”
Belgrade was open at 182 and 285 and Ben Rodgers was pinned at 205 as Butte jumped out to an 18-0 lead. But freshman Cody Westlake won a 10-4 decision at 103 to begin a string of six consecutive victories in the lower weights as the Panthers surged to a 31-18 lead.
Mason Gutenberger and Carter Schmidt, a pair of defending champions for Belgrade, each won by fall at 120 and 138, respectively. Colton Gutenberger won by third period fall at 126, while Blake Eatman picked up a key victory at 132.
Eatman trailed 9-4 after the first period to Grady Winstey and then 9-6 early in the second. But the senior managed to flip the script and pinned Winstey with just 13 seconds left in the second period.
“Blake really stepped up tonight,” said Weatherston. “Blake last year would have rolled over when it was the third period and he got tired, so it was good to see some heart from him and to finish through it.”
Butte won by fall at 145 and 170 in addition to 205. Will Stepan added a hard fought victory at 152, holding off Belgrade’s Hunter Rowan for a 6-2 win.
“That Butte team’s tough,” said Weatherston. “They got a great coaching staff and they’ve always been solid.”
While neither team fielded a full girls squad, a handful of athletes saw action. Junior Allie Murphy picked up a pair of wins for the Panthers, pinning Jessica Blow at the 1:07 mark and then Maria Hansen in 56 seconds in the 126/132-pound weight class.
“I think Allie is getting better and better,” Derry McClane, who is the program’s first-ever head coach for the girls, said. “Every practice, every event, she’s getting better and better because what she needs to build is that confidence and she’s starting be more aggressive. I’ve seen a huge change in her from the first practice to right now.”
Erin Taylor was pinned in both of her matches, but was coming off a strong performance at a season-opening tournament in Kalispell. The freshman earned a runner up finish at 107/114 pounds.
“She’s young, she’s just coming into it and she has a lot of fire,” said McClane. “She’s figuring things out, she’s going to go through some peaks and valleys, but her upside is huge. She’s going to do really, really well.”
Belgrade’s other wrestler was Nicole Richards, who lost by second period fall to Aydin Gonzales.
Belgrade returns to action this weekend at the annual CMR Holiday Classic in Great Falls.
Belgrade 37, Butte 33
126/132 - Allie Murphy, Bel, pin Jessica Blow, 1:07. 107/114 - Jessica LaPier, Butte, pin Nicole Richards, 2:55. 107/114: Aydin Gonzales, Butte, pin Erin Taylor, 5:42. 107/114: Kylee LaPier, Butte, pin Erin Taylor, 2:57. 126/132 - Allie Murphy, Bel, pin Maria Hansen, :56.