With two matches remaining Tuesday night in the Belgrade Special Events Center, Belgrade held a slim four-point lead in a non-conference dual against Butte High.

Any kind of victory by Logan Linn would assure the Panthers would win their home opener, and the senior came through in a big way. Linn built a 4-2 lead before pinning Trey Hansen at the 3:35 mark of the second period at 160 pounds.

Carter Schmidt

Belgrade’s Carter Schmidt performs a hold on Butte High’s Reid Whitlock match Tuesday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Erin Taylor

Belgrade’s Erin Taylor, top, wrestles Butte High’s Aydin Gonzales match Tuesday in the Belgrade Special Events Center

