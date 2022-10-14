A season’s worth of frustration was released Thursday night at Jason Green Memorial Stadium as Belgrade finally notched that elusive first victory of the season.
The Panthers jumped out to an early 14-point lead and then held on late to defeat Billings Skyview, 24-22, in an Eastern AA thriller.
It was a much-needed victory for Belgrade, which had lost eight consecutive games dating back to last year and had been outscored 338-67 by its opponents entering the contest.
“I love playing football with my friends,” senior Tre Randle, as tears welled in his eyes, said. “They’re all my family, my boys, and I’m going to miss this. I’m going to miss it a lot, man.”
Randle, a versatile running back and defensive back, was the linch pin. He scored three first half touchdowns, as the Panthers built a 21-6 lead, and finished with a game-high 140 yards rushing.
After beginning the season as a slot receiver, Randle took on a larger role at running back and helped the Panthers rush for a season-high 210 yards.
“After the first few games we put him back in the backfield, we were mixing it up with him and Beau Kastner, and with Beau being out (injured) he’s taken the majority of the reps back there,” Belgrade head coach Steven Hunter said. “We just see that he has the ability to find those holes, and he’s squirty, and has a good change of direction when he needs to have it.”
Randle can thank the defense for setting up his first two scores. Following the opening kickoff, Skyview fumbled on its first play and the Panthers recovered. Seven plays later Randle caught a middle screen from quarterback Diego Casas and scored on a 15-yard reception.
The Falcons (0-8, 0-6 Eastern AA) fumbled again on their next offensive play, and again Belgrade recovered. Five plays and 25 yards later, Randle stretched the lead to 14-0 on a 13-yard run with 7:12 remaining in the first quarter.
Hunter, who notched his first career victory as a head coach, noted a change in approach during the coin flip contributed to the team’s fast start.
“For the last seven games if we’ve won the toss we’re taking the ball. Tonight we said, ‘Okay, let’s defer it. Let the defense get a stop and then we’ll have the ball right away and then we’ll have the ball again in the second half,’” he explained. “But instead we had the ball right away twice, so it played into what we were hoping would happen.”
Skyview caught a break after its third possession had produced a pair of first downs and then a punt. The ball touched a Belgrade player on the punt and the Falcons recovered inside the 5 yard line. On the next play, Kailua Fatupaito caught a 3-yard TD pass from Paxton Fitch, but the two-point conversion failed.
Belgrade (1-7, 1-5 Eastern AA) took a 15-point lead into halftime after Randle scored on a 15-yard run with less than two minutes remaining. Then Nick Gawarkiewicz booted a 33-yard field goal early in the second half to stretch the lead to 24-6.
Midway through the fourth quarter Skyview finally got its offense clicking thanks to Fitch. The sophomore had a hand in all 78 yards of a 10-play drive, including an 11-yard touchdown pass to Fatupaito with 8:22 remaining. The duo hooked up again on the two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 24-14.
The drive was aided by a personal foul on the Panthers, and then the secondary had a breakdown on Skyview’s next possession that resulted in another score. Fitch completed a 33-yard TD pass to Jayvyn Gallup, and then ran in the two-point conversion, to make it a two-point game with 5:18 remaining.
But Belgrade forced an unsuccessful fourth down pass by Fitch with less than three minutes remaining, and then survived a Hail Mary pass from midfield after the Falcons got the ball back with 60 seconds remaining.
“We beat Skyview last year and this year coming in we’ve been watching a little bit of film on them, and we just came out to play our game today,” said Randle. “We knew we could beat them. We just had to come out here and prove it, and we proved it to everyone.”
Fitch completed 21 of 41 passes for 288 yards, but was under constant pressure and sacked six times. Belgrade limited the Falcons to 24 yards rushing and forced three turnovers.
“We’re not the bottom of the eastern conference and they continue to play hard all the way down to the end,” Hunter said of his team’s effort. “Even making mistakes there and allowing that deficit to be shortened, to be lessened, they still battled through it and got it done.”
Belgrade wraps up its season Oct. 20 at Billings Senior.
Belgrade 24, Billings Skyview 22
Skyview 6 0 0 16 - 22
Belgrade 14 7 3 0 - 24
Bel - Tre Randle 15 pass from Diego Casas (Nick Gawarkiewicz kick)
Bel - Randle 13 run (Gawarkiewicz kick)
BS - Kailua Fatupaito 3 pass from Paxton Fitch (pass faield)
Bel - Randle 15 run (Gawarkiewicz kick)
Bel - Nick Gawarkiewicz 33 FG
BS - Fatupaito 11 pass from Fitch (Jayvyn Gallup pass from Fitch)
BS - Gallup 33 pass from Fitch (Fitch run)