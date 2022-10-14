A season’s worth of frustration was released Thursday night at Jason Green Memorial Stadium as Belgrade finally notched that elusive first victory of the season.

The Panthers jumped out to an early 14-point lead and then held on late to defeat Billings Skyview, 24-22, in an Eastern AA thriller.

Diego Casas

Belgrade quarterback Diego Casas runs with the ball Thursday night during an Eastern AA contest against Billings Skyview.
Tyler Kastner

Junior Tyler Kastner points in the other direction after Belgrade recovered a fumble Thursday against Billings Skyview.

