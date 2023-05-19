Even before Brooklyn Ragland’s throw had reached the glove of first baseman Lilly Bolin, Belgrade’s players had already begun to celebrate. The game was about to end, and the team had just worked itself out of a jam in the top of the seventh to hang on for a big win.

The Panthers had built an early 6-0 lead Thursday and then survived a late charge by Billings West to notch an 11-10 Eastern AA victory. It was the first-ever victory against the Golden Bears since the team moved up to Class AA and gave Belgrade a much-needed boost of confidence heading into next week’s state tournament.

Julia Blossom

Belgrade’s Julia Blossom slides safely into third base Thursday as Billings West’s Mya Boos applies the tag at the Belgrade Softball Complex.

