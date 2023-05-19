...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for all counties in Montana, which is in effect until
9AM 5/20/2023 due to elevated particulate levels from wildfire smoke
This alert will be updated again at 9AM 5/20/2023.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 9AM, Particulate levels in Butte, Dillon, and Helena are
Unhealthy
As of 9AM, Particulate levels in Hamilton, Missoula, and Seeley Lake
are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 9AM, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman, Cut Bank, Great
Falls, Lewistown, Libby, Malta, Sidney, Thompson Falls, West
Yellowstone are Moderate
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else
should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
Belgrade’s players celebrate after Ella Seaman (21) hit a home run Thursday against Billings West at the Belgrade Softball Complex.
Even before Brooklyn Ragland’s throw had reached the glove of first baseman Lilly Bolin, Belgrade’s players had already begun to celebrate. The game was about to end, and the team had just worked itself out of a jam in the top of the seventh to hang on for a big win.
The Panthers had built an early 6-0 lead Thursday and then survived a late charge by Billings West to notch an 11-10 Eastern AA victory. It was the first-ever victory against the Golden Bears since the team moved up to Class AA and gave Belgrade a much-needed boost of confidence heading into next week’s state tournament.
“It’s great momentum heading into next week,” Panthers head coach Joey Roberts said. “There’s a lot of good teams in the state and I think we’re absolutely one of them, and West High definitely is. So to get a key win like that the week before the state tournament is huge for us.”
Belgrade (11-9, 8-5 Eastern AA) had stumbled down the stretch, losing 4 of 5 games entering its regular season finale at the Belgrade Softball Complex. But Olivia Mills blasted a 3-run homer during a 6-run first inning, and then Ella Seaman added a 3- shot in the fourth to power the team’s victory.
“I’ve been really excited to get my bat around this year and my teammates have just lifted my confidence in that so much,” Mills, who also picked up the win in the circle, said. “Just helping me feel more like a killer when I’m up to bat.”
Seaman belted her team-leading 8th home run and then picked up the save in the circle after coming in with two outs in the sixth. With the tying run on third the junior struck out Lileigh Nieto, and then she worked out of jam with runners on second and third in seventh when Mielle Kavran grounded out to end the game.
Ragland finished 4 for 4 at the plate, while Mills and Seaman were each 2 for 3 and combined for seven RBIs. Mills also improved to 8-4 in the circle.
After starting the season 14-0, it was the second straight loss for Billings West. However, the Bears still earned the No. 1 seed out of the Eastern AA heading into the state tournament.
Belgrade secured the No. 4 seed with the win and has proven it has the capability to beat anyone in the state.
“I definitely think we have one of the best shots in the state. I really do have faith in every single person on our team,” said Mills. “I think we have a great group of girls who are all really versatile. You can put any of us anywhere and we’ll get the job done and I think that’s really just going to push us through until the end.”
Following a 1-4 start to the season the Panthers heated up in late April and had won 8 of 9 at one point. The team lost three 1-run games last week, but received some much-needed rest heading into Thursday’s game and now have a week off to prepare for state.
“We worked hard this week,” said Roberts. “Obviously, a few things we got to tighten up still but I’m really proud of them for being responsible in getting themselves rested and showing up and playing well today.”
Belgrade 11, Billings West 10
West 020 215 0 - 10 12 3
Belgrade 600 410 x - 11 12 6
Camden Susott and Megan Brownson. Olivia Mills, Ella Seaman (6) and Khloey Robinson.