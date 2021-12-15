Despite having a starter ejected early in the second quarter and another foul out in the fourth, Belgrade managed to hold off Missoula Big Sky Tuesday night to win its season opener.
It’s the program’s first season-opening victory since 2017, and second-year head coach Luke Powers noted things will only get better moving forward.
“This was exciting,” he said. “The thing is we can play so much better too. That was totally a first game thing.”
The Panthers were leading 17-11 in the second quarter when Austin Spangler and Missoula Big Sky’s Caden Bateman got tied up just outside of the paint going for the ball and Spangler wound up on the floor. As Bateman stepped over Spangler his knee caught the back of Spangler’s head.
Spangler took exception to the contact and quickly jumped to his feet, but just as cooler heads seemed to prevail, Kade Schlauch rushed across the court and gave Bateman a two-handed shove in the back.
“The game’s emotional. I’ll admit that I think some of the emotion plays off of me because I’m the most emotional person in the world,” said Powers. “But you still have to be able to control it in a positive way. So Kade made a mistake and he’s paying for it.”
Schlauch was ejected and will also have to sit out Belgrade’s game Friday at Butte High. But after Josiah Cuaresma made both free throws on the technical foul to trim the deficit to four, the Panthers quickly regrouped.
“If you look at it in a positive as a team, we kind of overcame that adversity and found a way to win anyway,” said Powers. “You see a great effort from Sage Smart.”
Smart helped fill the void left by Schlauch and finished with eight points.
Belgrade only briefly trailed twice in the third quarter and took the lead for good on a bucket by Ta’Veus Randle at the 4:07 mark. The senior scored 10 of his game-high 29 points in the frame.
“He’s as good as anyone in the state of Montana in basketball,” said Powers. “He can flat out score, he can defend. He’s really doing a nice job of bringing his teammates along with him and they believe in him.”
Wyatt Russell buried a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and Randle connected on 4 of 5 free throws in the final minute to stretch a four-point lead to eight.
Afterwards, Powers noted the team’s improvement that was made during the offseason.
“Anyone that watched us last year knows that as soon as something started going downhill it really picked up steam. What the boys were able to do tonight is worry about the overall outcome because we’re trying to win the entire game. Sure we want to win quarter by quarter and possession by possession, but we can’t let one bad thing happen and then steamroll the whole darn game,” he said. “I think that what that shows is that our team has matured from playing last year ... and growing having a little success in our summer program.”
Belgrade 54, Miss. Big Sky 45
Big Sky 11 13 10 11 - 45
Belgrade 13 12 13 16 - 54
MISSOULA BIG SKY (1-2) - Eamon Higgins 0 2-2 2, Tre Reed 6 1-3 14, Caden Bateman 2 0-0 4, Shane Shepherd 2 0-0 5, Louis Sanders 1 1-2 4, Jake Gardanier 1 2-2 4, Josiah Cuaresma 1 2-2 5, Kolbe Jensen 3 0-0 7. Totals: 16 8-11 45.
BELGRADE (1-0) - Jarom Rogers 0 1-2 1, Ta’Veus Randle 9 8-10 29, Austin Spangler 0 0-0 0, Asher Feddes 2 0-0 4, Wyatt Russell 3 0-0 9, Colter Duneman 0 0-0 0, Kade Schlauch 1 0-0 3, Sage Smart 4 0-2 8, Jayen Whitman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 9-14 54.
3-point goals: MBS 5 (Reed 1, Shepherd 1, Sanders 1, Cuaresma 1, Jensen 1), Bel 7 (Randle 3, Russell 3, Schlauch 1).