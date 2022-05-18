Tayler Thomas set the tone on the first at-bat of the game Tuesday, and then Belgrade held off a rally en route to a key conference victory in Billings.
Thomas hit her team-leading fifth home run on a solo shot in the top of the first inning. After having been stung in recent games by opponents hitting lead off homers, Panthers head coach Joey Roberts noted it felt good to be on the other side of the coin.
“Finally we got to do it for once,” he said.
While Billing Skyview rallied to tie the game at 1-1 and 2-2, Belgrade posted a 6-4 victory. With two games left on the Eastern AA schedule the team remains in position to secure the No. 3 seed entering next week’s State AA tournament in Missoula.
Arin Eaton allowed eight hits and struck out four in four innings of work to help the Panthers gain a 3-2 lead. Thomas closed out the game by allowing just one hit over the final three innings. Skyview scored two runs in the fifth to cut the deficit to 5-4, but both runs came on a pair of errors on the same play.
“Tayler came in and threw well the last three innings or so,” said Roberts. “Tayler came in and shut the door pretty well, so it was good to get her more confidence.”
Belgrade added an insurance run in the seventh when Tycelee Bowler and Randi Widdicombe drew back-to-back walks. Bowler later stole home after advancing to third on a passed ball.
“Their pitcher, (Piper) Chartier, threw pretty well and she kept us off balance. We just had a hard time stringing hits together,” said Roberts. “And they hit the ball pretty well, put the ball in play and forced us to make plays.”
The Panthers finished with 10 hits with Ella Seaman and Abbie Morin each going 2 for 4. Thomas also went 2 for 4.
“The bottom of our order did really well. Abbie Morin had two hits, Ella a couple hits. The bottom of our order hit the ball really well,” said Roberts. “We struggled to make adjustments, but came up with a couple of hits when we needed to.”
Belgrade (13-6, 7-5 Eastern AA) returns to action Thursday hosting Gallatin.
Belgrade 6, Billings Skyview 4
Belgrade 111 020 1 - 6 10 4
Skyview 110 020 x - 4 9 2
Arin Eaton, Tayler Thomas (5) and Khloey Robinson. Piper Chartier and Haley Schlenker.
BELGRADE (13-6) - Thomas 2-4 (HR), Eaton 0-4, Robinson 1-3, Shaylis Osler 1-4, Tycelee Bowler 1-3, Randi Widdicombe 0-2, Brooklyn Ragland 1-4, Ella Seaman 2-4, Abbie Morin 2-4.
BILLINGS SKYVIEW (7-11) - Chartier 2-4, Schlenker 1-3, Bella Ereaux 2-4, Katie Story 1-4, Taylor Senn 1-3, Ava Lindseth 1-3, Grace Adams 0-2, Rachel Hirschi 0-3, A Zavala 1-3 (2B).