With a pair of buckets to begin the second half Tuesday night, Belgrade had taken its largest lead of the game at seven points. But foul trouble, turnovers and poor shot selection eventually cost the team in a league loss.

Great Falls rallied with an 8-0 run to take its first lead since the opening minute of the game and then pulled away in the fourth quarter en route to posting a 51-43 Eastern AA victory. It’s the 11th consecutive loss for Belgrade.

Olivia Wegner

Belgrade senior Olivia Wegner takes a shot Tuesday against Great Falls in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

