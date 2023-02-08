With a pair of buckets to begin the second half Tuesday night, Belgrade had taken its largest lead of the game at seven points. But foul trouble, turnovers and poor shot selection eventually cost the team in a league loss.
Great Falls rallied with an 8-0 run to take its first lead since the opening minute of the game and then pulled away in the fourth quarter en route to posting a 51-43 Eastern AA victory. It’s the 11th consecutive loss for Belgrade.
“It came down to fouls and free throws at the end,” Panthers head coach Erin Nolte noted.
Belgrade (1-13, 0-10 Eastern AA) actually took a one-point lead into the final frame, 31-30, following a putback by Sarah Gillihan, and then extended it to four with a 3 by Khloey Robinson. But the Bison took control with a 13-1 run, which featured five points by Ashlyn Jones.
After being limited to just two points in the first half, Jones scored 16 in the second. That includes going 9 of 9 from the line with six coming in the fourth quarter.
“She didn’t even miss a free throw, so we got to be smart about who we’re fouling I guess,” said Nolte. “It was a point of emphasis in the first half was stopping her and we did, and I think we pulled away from it the second half.”
Belgrade controlled the first half and led by as many as six after Gillihan created a steal in the paint and scored for a 13-7 lead to begin the second quarter. While Great Falls rallied to tie the game at 17, the Panthers received a big boost heading into halftime when Abbie Morin buried a 3 at the buzzer.
“Usually it goes the other way, so it was nice for it to go our way for once,” said Nolte. “She had two big threes.”
Morin, a senior guard, also swished a 3 late in the third quarter to draw Belgrade within 30-29 after the Bison had surged into the lead on a 13-2 run.
But Belgrade’s game plan was hindered by foul trouble. Freshman Hayli Milliron picked up two quick fouls and eventually fouled out fourth quarter. Madi Simson, who came off the bench to help out in the paint, also fouled out in the frame after scoring eight points.
“That was something we talked about. We got to have our bigs against a team that’s tallest player is 5-10. That’s when we got to utilize our bigs,” said Nolte. “Hayli works hard and she wants to do so good, but sometimes that effort comes out physically.”
Robinson led the Panthers with 10 points, including a pair of fourth quarter 3’s. Gillihan and Morin each finished with six.
Belgrade returns to action Thursday at Great Falls CMR.