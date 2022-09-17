With two veteran starters still out of the lineup due to injury, second-year Belgrade head coach Dr. Robert Lemley has been forced to retool his lineup.
A young team has taken to the pitch and following a tough outing Thursday on the road against Billings West, Lemley was happy with the effort Saturday in a 7-0 Eastern AA defeat against Bozeman.
“I thought our performance was fine today, I really do. Just a little bit unlucky and then a bad stretch there where things changed,” he said. “But I was trying to change up the dynamics just a little bit and take a few risks and attack it a little bit more in the forward, and didn’t seem like it worked out so well. We had to take those risks, we had nothing to lose.”
Bozeman (5-1-1) took a 3-0 lead into halftime and then scored four goals within an eight-minute span midway through the second half en route to victory.
Belgrade competed with its leading scorer, senior Gavin Snajdr, and midfielder Jonathan Foster, a junior, for a third consecutive match. Lemley hopes the duo will return within another week.
“We’re plagued by injury and unfortunately it’s taking a little bit longer for these injuries to recover, so it’s really impacting the dynamics of our team right now,” Lemley said. “The young guys are stepping up and they’re doing a good job. Everybody is trying as best as they can.”
Aidan Roos, Griffin Conner, and Torren Hill scored in the 21st, 25th and 35th minutes to give Bozeman a 3-0 lead. Roos and Hill scored again in the second half along with Kaden Gavage, who notched goals in the 60th and 61st minutes.
Two days earlier, against Billings West, Lemley wasn’t as pleased with the performance. Owen Guthridge, Cadan Haff and Josh Schallenkamp each scored a pair of goals as the Bears cruised to a 7-0 victory. Loren Rogge had the other goal.
“Credit to West, they outplayed us. They just flat out outplayed,” said Lemley. “And we couldn’t find a rhythm or routine and the guys were flat from the start until the end of the game.”
Belgrade (3-5-0) is back in action Sept. 22 at Gallatin. Lemley doesn’t expect to have Foster or Snajdr back for that contest, but feels the team can make a run with six matches remaining in the regular season.
“If we do well in the rest of our games we’re still going to do well in this conference,” he said.