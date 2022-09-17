With two veteran starters still out of the lineup due to injury, second-year Belgrade head coach Dr. Robert Lemley has been forced to retool his lineup.

A young team has taken to the pitch and following a tough outing Thursday on the road against Billings West, Lemley was happy with the effort Saturday in a 7-0 Eastern AA defeat against Bozeman.

Noah Russell

Belgrade senior Noah Russell makes a play on the ball Saturday against Bozeman at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex.

