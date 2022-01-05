In a showdown between top five teams in Class AA Tuesday night, No. 3 Billings Senior earned six pins en route to a 48-15 victory against No. 5 Belgrade in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
The Broncs won the first four matches beginning at 170 to build a 21-0 lead and cruised to victory in the Eastern AA dual. But second-year Belgrade head coach Bryce Weatherston was pleased with the effort his team displayed in defeat.
“A lot of guys had a lot of fight in them that we haven’t seen yet, so in that part that’s a good aspect to take away,” he said. “It’s just winning those tough close matches and we’re right there. That’s the big thing, just getting a little bit of grit and grinding through some of the tough ones, and changing the outcome of some of those.”
As expected, Belgrade’s Mason Gutenberger and Carter Schmidt each won to remain unbeaten on the season. Gutenberger dominated Holden Howe en route to a 12-0 major decision at 120, while Schmidt won by technical fall (18-3) at 126 against Demetrios Saliais.
While both improved to 16-0, the victories were harder than expected as as Howe and Saliais managed to fight off pins several times.
“Kids are trying to slow the match. They’re getting excited when those two aren’t pinning,” Weatherston said. “So they’re doing their best, they’re digging deep trying to find bonus points and getting frustrated in the process because they’re giving everything they got. Whether they got pins, techs, majors — they’re giving us everything they got.”
Belgrade’s other winners in the dual were Nolan Brown and Oden Currier at 103 and 145, respectively. Brown held on for a 5-2 victory against Tristan Vladic despite injuring his right hamstring late in the second period.
“Still came out with the win,” noted Weatherston. “That shows a lot about his heart.”
Currier also went the distance against Timmy Rodriguez, rallying from a 3-2 deficit in the third period to post a 6-3 win. The senior took the lead on a take down and then scored again with under a minute remaining.
“Oden really stepped it up tonight and won a hard fought match against a tough opponent and never quit,” said Weatherston.
The most exciting match of the dual came at 152 where Belgrade’s Logan Linn lost to Logan Cole in overtime. Linn led the entire match before Cole rallied in the third to tie the score following a near fall and take down. He won in overtime on a reversal.
“That kid took third at state last year. Logan’s never placed at state ever,” said Weatherston. “He’s beat a lot of real tough kids this year. That would have been a good one to add in. Little mistakes, but end of the day he’s wrestling 10 times better then he ever has.”
Weatherston also noted the effort of Raiden Kline, who lost to Senior’s Max Lee, 4-0, at 285.
“Although our match didn’t go our way he really fought through some tough positions that we haven’t seen yet this year,” he said. “So that’s something good to take away.”
Belgrade had a pair of wrestlers go unbeaten in the girls’ portion of the dual in KyLee Lindsley (170) and Allie Murphy. Chi Gushi (145) and Destiny Taylor (113) also won a match.
“Allie Murphy, last year didn’t find a lot of success, and this year is just coming out with some aggression and giving us everything she’s got,” said Weatherston. “And she’s winning a lot more than she’s losing at this point.”
Dekota Carter-Ochoa and Norah Larson lost matches at 170 and HWT, respectively.
“Norah didn’t come out victorious tonight, but she’ll bounce back. She always does,” said Weatherston.
Prior to Christmas break the Panthers also lost a conference dual on the road against Billings West, 54-24. Gutenberger and Schmidt posted pins at 126 and 132, respectively, while Linn and Xaden Cunningham had pins at 152 and 205.
Belgrade, which fell to 6-4 in duals, returns to action Friday at the two-day Tom LeProwse Invitational in Bozeman. For the first time in tournament history the event will be held at Gallatin High School.
Billings West 54, Belgrade 24
103: Zach Morse, West, pin Nolan Brown, 3:16; 113: Keyan Hernandez, West, pin Sam Nevin, 1:16; 120: Mason Gutenberger, Bel, pin Jase Van Pelt, 3:36; 126: Carson Blaschak, West, pin Blake Eatman, 5:10; 132: Carter Schmidt, Bel, pin Dash Nugent, 1:35; 138: Jesse Aarness, West, pin Christian Lingerfelter, 1:01; 145: Kade Vatnsdal, West, pin Oden Currier, 3:06; 152: Logan Linn, pin Kale Konecny, 1:18; 160: Drake Rhodes, West, pin Hunter Rown, 1:16; 170: Cooper Freitag, West, pin Colter Lindsley, 1:37; 182: Solomon Stortz, West, pin Ben Rogers, :58; 205: Xaden Cunningham, Bel, pin Eli Madland, 4:30; 285: Kaden Barrett, West, pin Kaiden Krespin, 5:00.
Billings Senior 48, Belgrade 15
103: Nolan Brown, Bel, dec. Tristan Vladic, 5-2. 113: Cole Krulzfeldt, BS, pin Colby Andrews, 1:19. 120: Mason Gutenberger, Bel, mdec Holden Howe, 12-0. 126: Carter Schmidt, Bel, TF Demetrios Saliais, 18-3. 132: Kyle Ard, BS, pin Blake Eatman, 1:29. 138: Jalen Vladic, BS, pin Christian Lingenfelter, 1:22. 145: Oden Currier, Bel, dec. Timmy Rodriguez, 6-3. 152: Logan Cole, BS, def. Logan Linn, 14-12 (OT). 160: Jame Roan, BS, pin Hunter Rowan, 3:17. 170: Shawn Miller, BS pin Colter Lindsley, 1:02. 182: Damien LaVe, BS, pin Ben Rogers, 2:22. 205: Charlie Desmarias, BS, def. Xaden Cunningham, injury default. 285: Max Lee, BS, dec. Raiden Kline, 4-0.