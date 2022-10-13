BOZEMAN — Belgrade and Manhattan Christian’s cross country teams wrapped the regular season Thursday with final tune up for the postseason. And, coaches from both teams feel good about their runners heading into the state meet next week in Missoula.

Manhattan Christian’s boys, who are the six-time defending Class C champions, earned a runner up finish at the Cottonwood Hills Invitational. The six-team meet was hosted by Gallatin, and the Eagles placed higher than three AA programs.

Boys Runners

Belgrade’s Wilson Schmidt (1198) leads teammate Aidan Brown (1190) and Manhattan Christian’s Shaphan Hubner around a turn Thursday at the Cottonwood Hills Invitational in Bozeman.
Belgrade Girls

Belgrade’s Grace Stewart, left, and Averie Gates run side-by-side Thursday at the Cottonwood Hills Invitational in Bozeman.
Tori Venema

Manhattan Christian’s Tori Venema works her way around the course Thursday at the Cottonwood Hills Invitational in Bozeman.

