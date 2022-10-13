BOZEMAN — Belgrade and Manhattan Christian’s cross country teams wrapped the regular season Thursday with final tune up for the postseason. And, coaches from both teams feel good about their runners heading into the state meet next week in Missoula.
Manhattan Christian’s boys, who are the six-time defending Class C champions, earned a runner up finish at the Cottonwood Hills Invitational. The six-team meet was hosted by Gallatin, and the Eagles placed higher than three AA programs.
Christian, led by the effort of Oren Arthun, boasted three runners in the top 10 and four in the top 20 en route to finishing with 70 points. Bozeman won with a score of 30, while Belgrade was fourth with 81.
Eagles head coach Nate TeSlaa approached the meet, which was held at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course, as just another training day.
“It’s got a nice hill in it, so that’s what we were looking at. Looking at how well we do going up hills and how far we can push ourselves,” he said. “It was basically our last really hard training day.”
Arthun, who is last year’s individual Class C champion, placed 5th with a time of 16:52.0. Shaphan Hubner and Nathan Adams finished in 9th and 10th, respectively, with times of 17:43.2 each, while Seth Amunrud was 20th in 18:11.2.
Belgrade’s boys were led by Wilson Schmidt, who was 6th in 17:10.7. He was followed by teammates Brodie Tirrell and Aidan Brown, who were 7th and 8th, respectively, with times of 17:25.8 and 17:32.7.
While Belgrade head coach Matt Hommel noted the team was missing a couple of runners due to illness, he felt the entire team ran well.
“First time on this course actually, so we learned a lot about this course,” he said. “It didn’t run super fast, but just placement-wise they were a really tight bunch.”
On the girls’ side, Jadyn VanDyken placed fifth with a time of 20:36.9 to help Christian place fourth among five teams with 108 points. Bozeman won with a score of 30, while Belgrade was third with 83 points.
Ava Bellach and Tori Venema placed 26th and 27th with times of 23:39.8 and 23:40.8, respectively, for the Eagles.
Belgrade was led by the effort of Hannah Giese, who placed 10th in 21:209. Grace Stewart (19th, 22:24.7), Breena Helfrich (20th, 22:52.9), and Averie Gates (22nd, 23:14.8) each placed in the top 25. Helfrich set a personal best.
“She said, ‘It felt really fast.’ And I go, ‘Yeah, running fast feels that way,’” Hommel joked of Helfrich.
Heading into state, Hommel expects the Panthers to be competitive, boys and girls.
“My goal as a team is to improve every year, so I want to improve on what we did last year. I want to be in the mix,” Hommel said. “I think we can be a team that can contend … I think if the conditions are good and we race right, and race hard like all season, I think good things will happen.”
Will that translate into some top 15 placers?
“I think we have a couple of kids that can really be top 15, but we’ll see because they’re so young,” said Hommel. “We’re a really young squad, and young teams in championship races, sometimes they surprise you and sometimes it just depends.”
While TeSlaa doesn’t like to make predictions, Christian’s boys are the clear favorite to take home gold, while the girls are seeking a third consecutive championship.
“I think we’ve prepared. Proverb says, ‘Prepare the horse for battle and the victory is the lord,’” said TeSlaa. “We’ve prepared all season, now we just let it happen.”
Arthun and VanDyken have led the Eagles this fall and will likely do so again at state. VanDyken placed fourth last year as a first time cross country runner.
“They’re competitors. They’re hungry,” said TeSlaa. “They’re going to go out, they’re going to compete. They’re right where they need to be, they’re right in that place, so I think they’re ready.
“Today was a good challenge for them. We’ve got awesome competition here and they were right up there, so it’s what we needed. It’s what we needed right before state.”
The state meet will be held at University of Montana Golf Course. The AA boys and girls race at 11 a.m. and 12:10 p.m., respectively, while the C girls and boys race at 1:45 and 2:50 p.m.