After forcing a turnover at the other end of the court, Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte called time out Tuesday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

With 23.9 seconds remaining and trailing by two, Nolte drew up a play in the huddle. The execution of that play, however, did not go as planned.

Rebound

Bozeman’s Avery Burkhardt (25) battles Belgrade’s Hayli Milliron, left, and Sarah Gillihan for a rebound Tuesday night.
Olivia Wegner

Belgrade senior Olivia Wegner shoots a jumper in the paint Tuesday night against Bozeman.

