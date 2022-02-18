Ta’Veus Randle had the hot hand behind the arc Thursday night as Belgrade put together a furious rally on the road. But it wasn’t enough in an Eastern AA defeat.
Billings Senior built a 20-point first quarter lead, and then gave up the lead in the fourth before securing a 74-65 victory.
“Senior came out on absolute fire tonight and led by 20 early,” Panthers head coach Luke Powers said. “We fought back admirably and took the lead midway through the fourth quarter.”
But, Powers added, a “rather questionable intentional foul” was called down the stretch to halt Belgrade’s momentum.
Still, it was a gutsy performance by the Panthers, who trailed 26-9 after eight minutes of play and by 16 at halftime. Belgrade trimmed the deficit to two, 52-50, entering the fourth quarter.
A 24-point third quarter was fueled by a pair of 3’s each from Kade Schlauch and Wyatt Russell. Randle added another while Daniel Marinko hit a buzzer-beating 3 to end the frame.
Randle, who scored a game-high 28 points, buried four more 3’s in the fourth quarter as the Panthers took the lead with four minutes remaining. The senior finished with eight 3-pointers, which is believed to be a single game program record, and did so after suffering a sprained ankle in the first quarter.
Senior (8-8, 5-7 Eastern AA) regained the lead and then held on down the stretch for the win. Bubba Bergen scored all 10 of his points in the fourth, while Melo Pine connected on a pair of 3’s.
“The game had some interesting situations late that didn’t go our way and we ran out of gas,” Powers said. “Very proud of the effort and we’re looking forward to next week.”
Belgrade (5-11, 3-9 Eastern AA) wraps up the regular season Tuesday at Gallatin, and then hosts Bozeman Thursday.