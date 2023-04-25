Trailing 7-0 entering the bottom of the sixth Tuesday afternoon, Belgrade mounted a furious rally against Helena Capital at the Belgrade Softball Complex.

Olivia Mills blasted a grand slam during a five-run sixth inning, and Ella Seaman hit a solo shot in the seventh to make it a one run game. Then the Panthers had the game-tying run at second, and game-winning run at first, but the rallied fizzled out on a pop up to end the game.

Olivia Mills

Belgrade sophomore Olivia Mills crosses home plate Tuesday after hitting a grand slam against Helena Capital.

