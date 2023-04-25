Trailing 7-0 entering the bottom of the sixth Tuesday afternoon, Belgrade mounted a furious rally against Helena Capital at the Belgrade Softball Complex.
Olivia Mills blasted a grand slam during a five-run sixth inning, and Ella Seaman hit a solo shot in the seventh to make it a one run game. Then the Panthers had the game-tying run at second, and game-winning run at first, but the rallied fizzled out on a pop up to end the game.
Still, Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts credited his team for battling back following a sluggish start in a 7-6 non-conference loss.
“Yes, we didn’t come out with a ton of energy and came out a little flat,” he said. “But it’s also encouraging to see that when we do have that energy that’s what we’re capable of.”
The Panthers lacked fire through the first five innings of the contest and were limited to just three hits against Kathryn Emmert. The first of those hits didn’t come until the fourth inning.
“Just not coming out with quite the intensity we’ve had the last few games, it showed in a few areas of the game today,” said Roberts. “I thought we found it in the sixth inning, but it’s just too late against a quality team like that. You got to come out and execute early with energy.”
Mills started in the circle and scattered six hits while striking out nine. Seaman took over in the sixth, but mistakes proved costly. The Bruins scored three unearned runs in the frame to stretch the lead to 7-0.
Belgrade loaded the bases in the sixth after Tayler Thomas was hit by a pitch to begin the frame. She eventually scored on bases loaded walk and then two batters later Mills hit her first career home run.
But the Panthers left runners on the corners and then stranded two more in the seventh as Helena Capital pitcher Belle Glowacki was able to work out of jams.
Mills finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs, while Brooklyn Ragland and Sierra Tuss each hit a double.
Belgrade (3-5) returns to action Saturday hosting Gallatin in a conference doubleheader.
Helena Capital 7, Belgrade 6
Capital 103 003 0 - 7 8 0
Belgrade 000 005 1 - 6 10 3
Kathryn Emmert, Belle Glowacki (6) and Taylor Sayers. Olivia Mills, Ella Seaman (6) and Khloey Robinson.
HELENA CAPITAL (8-2) - Anna Cockhill 1-3, Glowacki 1-4, Emmert 2-3, Sayers 2-4, Riley Chandler 0-3, Erin Hirschi 0-3, Paige O’Mara 0-3, Jolee Burgoyne 0-1, Ali Miller 0-3, Kate Drynan 2-3.