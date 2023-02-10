Trailing by 24 in the third quarter Thursday night, Belgrade nearly pulled off a stunning comeback in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
The Panthers rallied to tie the game at 51 with less than two minutes remaining, but were unable to take the lead down the stretch. Great Falls CMR managed to hang on to post a 59-54 Eastern AA victory.
“We just kind of ran out of gas and when you spot them so many points any little mistake you make is going to kill you,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “So we cleaned up the turnovers, but fighting back, and how hard the kids were working, we gave up a couple offensive rebounds on the free throws and that stuff came back to haunt us a little bit.”
The Panthers (2-13, 1-10 Eastern AA) trailed 21-4 after the first quarter due in large part to their own mistakes. They also had to contend with Trigg Mapes, who scored 24 of his game-high 28 points in the first half.
Mapes tallied 12 points in the first quarter, including a pair of 3’s, while River Wasson also buried a shot from behind the arc.
“We were turning the ball over, we were on our heels,” said Powers.
Belgrade finally gained some traction in the second quarter and trailed 40-19 at halftime. But things got interesting the third quarter thanks to the play of Rylan McCollim and Daniel Marinko in the paint. The duo combined for 10 points in the frame as the Panthers cut the deficit to 12.
“Marinko and McCollim were just working like crazy on the boards,” said Powers. “Because of how aggressive they (the Rustlers) play in those traps we were in the bonus too, so it helped. We were scoring with the clock stopped. We had a ton of second chances and then (Kade) Schlauch and (Tre’Vion) Randle started hitting a bunch of threes there in the fourth.”
Randle buried three 3’s in the fourth, while Schlauch added another. They combined for 16 of the team’s 17 points in the frame as the Panthers rallied to tie the score.
But Great Falls CMR (5-9, 4-7 Eastern AA) got big buckets from Hunter McMann and Mapes within the final 90 seconds, as well as a pair of free throws from Wasson, to hang on for the win.
Randle finished with a team-high 14 points, while McCollim and Schlauch each had 10.
Belgrade finished with nine 3’s in the contest and outscored the Rustlers 35-19 in the second half.
“I thought we defended well all game long,” said Powers. “But they got transition baskets because of our turnovers. We just got to keep working on it.”
Belgrade returns to action Tuesday hosting Billings Senior.
“We are so improved and getting better, and they’re all working together and doing a ton of things and really bought into to our process. So we just have to keep going,” said Powers. “We have Billings Senior on Tuesday and we think that’s a game we can compete in and we’re hoping to get a conference win.”