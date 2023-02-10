Kade Schlauch

Belgrade’s Kade Schlauch, right, is pressured by Great Falls CMR’s Tyler Moore while attempting to make a fourth quarter pass Thursday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

 Dan Chesnet

Trailing by 24 in the third quarter Thursday night, Belgrade nearly pulled off a stunning comeback in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

The Panthers rallied to tie the game at 51 with less than two minutes remaining, but were unable to take the lead down the stretch. Great Falls CMR managed to hang on to post a 59-54 Eastern AA victory.

Braden Clyde

Belgrade’s Braden Clyde spots up for a 3-point attempt Thursday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

