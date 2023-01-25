Belgrade continued its winning ways Tuesday with a dual victory on the road against Bozeman. The Panthers notched six pins on the night en route to a 54-24 win.
Belgrade continued its winning ways Tuesday with a dual victory on the road against Bozeman. The Panthers notched six pins on the night en route to a 54-24 win.
With the victory, Belgrade improved to 11-4 in duals.
As impressive as the varsity wrestlers were against their opponents, Panthers head coach Bryce Weatherston noted the effort of his sub-varsity athletes.
“Our JV looked better tonight than they have all year,” he said. “I think that’s probably the biggest standout of tonight. Everyone on varsity wrestled great, wrestled tough, and it’s a little more expected of those guys. But all those preliminary matches I thought stood out more to me than anyone else … it was just a total team effort from those guys.”
Varsity-wise, 36 of the team’s points were via pins, including one by Carter Schmidt. The senior remained unbeaten with a first round pin (1:41) of Anderson Lanoye at 138.
Belgrade’s other winners by fall were Nolan Brown (113), Mason Gutenberger (126), Hunter Rowan (152), Logan Linn (160) and Ben Rodgers (205). Gutenberger moved up a weight class to wrestle Elijah Carroll, who is ranked No. 1 in the state at 126 in Class AA, and stuck him on his back at the 3:41 mark.
“He went up to 126 to wrestle the number one ranked kid from Bozeman and he handled the match pretty well,” said Weatherston. “He ended up getting the fall.”
The Panthers’ other three victories were via forfeit. In the lone girls match of the night, Belgrade’s Allie Murphy (126) defeated Maddie Lewis.
Belgrade has the weekend off and while the team is scheduled to dual Park County Thursday, Weatherston said he’ll likely send his JV to Livingston. The Panthers defeated the Rangers, 59-18, Jan. 19.
“We just wrestled them a week ago,” said Weatherston. “If it were a closer dual it would make sense (to send the varsity), but it’s their senior night. I don’t want to go down there and just hammer on them.”
The Panthers will host the Eastern AA Divisional Feb. 3-4. The state tournament is slated for Feb. 10-11 in Billings.
