Mason Gutenberger

Bozeman's Elijah Carroll, left, wrestles Belgrade's Mason Gutenberger during a meet at Bozeman High School on Tuesday.

 Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

Belgrade continued its winning ways Tuesday with a dual victory on the road against Bozeman. The Panthers notched six pins on the night en route to a 54-24 win.

With the victory, Belgrade improved to 11-4 in duals.

Tags

Recommended for you