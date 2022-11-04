Adrina Carillo

Belgrade outside hitter Adrina attacks the ball during a loser-out match against Billings Skyview Friday in the Great Falls CMR Fieldhouse.

 Photo courtesy of Tim Blazina

After outside hitter Josie Blazina tipped the ball off a blocker for the final point of the match Friday afternoon, Belgrade’s players celebrated a first as a Class AA program.

The Panthers rallied from a three-point deficit in the fifth set to beat Billings Skyview in a loser-out match at the Eastern AA Divisional in the Great Falls CMR Fieldhouse. It marked the first-ever postseason win for the program since joining the classification in 2019.

Nora Elliot

Belgrade freshman Nora Elliot goes up for an attack Friday against Billings Skyview in the Great Falls CMR Fieldhouse.
Josie Blazina

Belgrade junior Josie Blazina hits the ball past a double block Friday against Billings Skyview in the Great Falls CMR Fieldhouse.

Tags

Recommended for you