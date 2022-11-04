...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are
expected.
* WHERE...Southwestern Montana along and south of Interstate 90, and
Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and
cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around
or damaged by the wind.
Belgrade outside hitter Adrina attacks the ball during a loser-out match against Billings Skyview Friday in the Great Falls CMR Fieldhouse.
After outside hitter Josie Blazina tipped the ball off a blocker for the final point of the match Friday afternoon, Belgrade’s players celebrated a first as a Class AA program.
The Panthers rallied from a three-point deficit in the fifth set to beat Billings Skyview in a loser-out match at the Eastern AA Divisional in the Great Falls CMR Fieldhouse. It marked the first-ever postseason win for the program since joining the classification in 2019.
Blazina helped lead the charge, tallying a team-high 17 kills in a 25-17, 17-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-13 victory.
“Skyview put up an amazing fight and we had to rally back from behind multiple times,” Belgrade head coach Britt Murphy said. “Our serve-receive was great, which gave us a lot of options to run offensively, and our offense was able to put the ball away when it mattered most.”
The Panthers (15-11) advanced to the consolation semifinals and will play Gallatin at 9 a.m. Saturday. The winner clinches a berth to next week’s State AA tournament and advances to the consolation match.
After being swept by Great Falls CMR in a first round match Thursday, Belgrade never trailed in the first set against Skyview. The Panthers led by as many as seven and capped the game with back-to-back kills by Ellie Burger and Adrina Carillo.
The Falcons shifted the momentum in the second set and led throughout after taking a quick 3-0 lead. The rest of the match, however, was a hard-fought battle between two teams trying to keep their season alive.
Belgrade created some separation in the third set following a four-point service run by Jenna Garvert, which included an ace, and eventually won on an kill by Elliot.
Skyview held off a late charge in the fourth set and then took a 6-3 lead to begin the fifth. But momentum shifted when Blazina scored on three consecutive kills to give the Panthers a 10-7 lead, and then the junior finished off the match a short time later.
Murphy credited her team for remaining upbeat while facing adversity.
“Our biggest goal of the match was to be super encouraging of one another both on the court and on the bench, and to use that energy to play as one,” she said. “We did a great job supporting one another and executing in the right moments.”
It was a big bounce back victory after Belgrade had lost to the defending state champions to cap the first day of the tournament. Ella Cochran tallied nine kills and five aces to lead the Rustlers to a 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 victory.
“We came out with great energy and communication. The girls were really reading the ball and talking to each other about placement,” Murphy said. “The loss came down to making too many back-to-back errors, including a lot of missed serves, and not pulling the trigger fast enough in defense and serve-receive.”
Blazina led Belgrade’s attack with six kills, while senior libero Olivia Wegner had 10 digs.
Great Falls CMR def. Belgrade 25-18, 25-15, 25-16.