When an opponent is given three or four chances to score on nearly every offensive possession odds are it won’t end in your favor. Belgrade learned that lesson the hard way Tuesday night.

The Panthers struggled throughout an Eastern AA contest in the Belgrade Special Events Center to keep Bozeman off the glass, and by halftime the Hawks had built a comfortable 19-point lead en route to a 63-35 victory.

Rylan McCollim

Belgrade’s Rylan McCollim, right, shoots the ball over Bozeman’s Luke Smith Tuesday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Rebound

Belgrade’s Easton Erickson, left, and Daniel Marinko, right, battle Bozeman’s Connor Nye for a rebound Tuesday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

