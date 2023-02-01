When an opponent is given three or four chances to score on nearly every offensive possession odds are it won’t end in your favor. Belgrade learned that lesson the hard way Tuesday night.
The Panthers struggled throughout an Eastern AA contest in the Belgrade Special Events Center to keep Bozeman off the glass, and by halftime the Hawks had built a comfortable 19-point lead en route to a 63-35 victory.
Belgrade committed 12 turnovers and allowed 12 offensive rebounds prior to halftime and trailed 37-18 at the break.
“That’s 24 extra possessions and those are the two things we talked about before the game,” Panthers head coach Luke Powers said. “We want to compete, compete with the better teams in the state, and we have to limit some of those things.”
Belgrade (0-8, 1-11 Eastern AA) actually got off to a good start with Kade Schlauch scoring an inside bucket and then Tre’Vion Randle adding a free throw to make it 3-0 less than 90 seconds into the game. But the Hawks closed out the first quarter on an 18-4 run, which included a pair of 3’s by Chapman Wiehardt.
While Bozeman often missed the first shot on its offensive possessions, time and time again the Panthers were unable to secure defensive rebounds. The Hawks capitalized and eventually closed out the first half with five points — a 3 by Kash Embry and then a layup off a turnover by Kellen Harrison — in an 8 second span.
“We know it’s a weakness,” Powers said of his team’s rebounding. “So we have to continue to work on it and get stronger with the ball and find a way to board. We just look at times like we’re getting bullied a little bit.”
While Belgrade is undersized against the majority of its AA opponents, Powers noted his players need to be more aggressive and react to the ball rather than watching the play.
“We have to continue to work on it and continue to get better, and keep building and stay positive,” he said.
While Bozeman (9-2, 7-1 Eastern AA) controlled the game, the Panthers did show flashes of good play. They had a 7-2 run late in the first half and closed out the third quarter on a 6-0 run featuring buckets by Rylan McCollim, Randle and Easton Erickson.
But the Hawks answered each of those shorts burst points at the other end, which includes an 8-0 run to begin the fourth quarter. Weihardt buried a pair of 3’s during that stretch and finished with 12 points.
“We’d go on runs and it’s so defeating to be on that run and then you get a stop, and then they get two offensive rebounds and end up going to the free throw line or getting an and-one off something inside,” said Powers. “That’s kind of the tale of the tape. We got to take care of the ball and we got clean up boards. We work too hard defensively being so undersized to be giving up second and third, and sometimes fourth and fifth chances.”
Harrison led all scorers with 19 points, while Luke Smith added 10 for the Hawks.
Belgrade was led by 13 points from Randle. Daniel Marinko and McCollim combined for 11.
“Tre Randle’s such a smart player,” said Powers. “I thought Daniel Marinko and Rylan McCollim did some good things for us tonight.”
The Panthers return to action Saturday at Gallatin.