Joel Barnett has confidence in his team regardless of the circumstances and his faith never wavered Friday night after Belgrade found itself is a sizeable deficit at Medina Field.

East Helena erupted for eight runs in the second inning and appeared to have seized the momentum in a non-conference contest. But the Panthers countered with seven runs in the bottom half of the frame en route to posting an 18-8 six inning victory to cap the regular season.

Brayton VanDyken

Belgrade’s Brayton VanDyken delivers a pitch Friday against East Helena at Medina Field.

