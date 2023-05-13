Joel Barnett has confidence in his team regardless of the circumstances and his faith never wavered Friday night after Belgrade found itself is a sizeable deficit at Medina Field.
East Helena erupted for eight runs in the second inning and appeared to have seized the momentum in a non-conference contest. But the Panthers countered with seven runs in the bottom half of the frame en route to posting an 18-8 six inning victory to cap the regular season.
“What’s awesome about this team is I know they’re never going to give up. We just got to be better defensively,” Barnett, who is Belgrade's head coach, said. “That’s kind of how we dug ourselves that hole, but I know our lineup’s going to kind of string hits together, it’s a real scary lineup.”
Belgrade (14-1) committed three errors, including two in the second inning. But the offense picked up the slack by tallying 18 hits with a focused plate approach and aggressive base running.
The Panthers finished with an eye-popping 18 stolen bases and even scored on a squeeze bunt in the sixth to close out the game.
“That’s just who we are. That’s who we’re going to continue to be. We’re going to be super aggressive all the time,” said Barnett. “I can live with them being aggressive, that’s what we really need to have happen.”
Seven of Belgrade’s nine batters had at least two hits in the contest and Diego Casas belted a triple in the fifth. Collin Delph added a pair of doubles, while Gage Banks, Gideon Green and Keenan Kraft each had one.
On the mound, Brayton VanDyken picked up the win after overcoming a tough second inning. He allowed six hits and struck out three in four innings of work, but only four of those eight runs were earned.
Sawyer Olson closed out the game on the hill allowing just two hits and striking out three.
Belgrade enters next week’s All-Class State Tournament as the No. 1 seed from the East Division and will play Hamilton, the No. 2 seed out of the Southwest, in a first-round game at 5 p.m. Thursday in Butte.
“Now it’s do or die and we know that,” said Barnett. “We just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing on the mound, fill up the strike zone, invite a lot of contact. We have to have the same plate approach that we’ve been having, we have to keep stringing hits together, and then we have to be better defensively like I said.
“But what I can sleep well knowing is that all of our errors right now, they’re not physical, they’re mental. And I know that they’re going to lock those minds up and we’re going to be really dialed, hopefully, come next week.”
Belgrade 18, East Helena 8
East Helena 080 000 - 8 8 4
Belgrade 373 203 - 18 18 3
Jacob Spencer, Tucker Petty (2), Taylor Kopp (6) and Kelton Simonson. B VanDyken, Sawyer Olson (5) and Diego Casas.
EAST HELENA (4-12) - Kai Richey 1-3, Killian Snarr 2-4, Cole Richmond 2-3, Kopp 0-3, Spencer 0-3, Eli Fox 2-4, Petty 1-3, Colter DeYoung 0-1, Simonson 0-3.