Belgrade honored its 13 seniors Tuesday night and then cruised to an Eastern AA dual victory against Gallatin in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

Coming off an impressive finish at the annual Tom LeProwse Invitational over the weekend there was no letdown as the Panthers notched seven pins en route to a 50-18 victory.

Christian Lingenfelter

Belgrade’s Christian Lingenfelter, top, tries to turn Gallatin’s Dawson Erickson on his back Tuesday night. Lingenfelter won the 138-pound match by fall.

