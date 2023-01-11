Belgrade honored its 13 seniors Tuesday night and then cruised to an Eastern AA dual victory against Gallatin in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Coming off an impressive finish at the annual Tom LeProwse Invitational over the weekend there was no letdown as the Panthers notched seven pins en route to a 50-18 victory.
Belgrade head coach Bryce Weatherston said there was a little extra motivation to win against their cross-county rival on senior-parent night.
“I think everyone rallied around each other and just stepped up for those seniors,” he said. “We moved our lineup a little bit to get as many seniors in that starting lineup as we could and they looked good.”
Chase Kinnaman got the ball rolling with a pin of Kobe Birenstock in 2 minutes, 47 seconds at 103. While fellow freshman Cody Westlake lost to Talon Trettin, 7-1, at 113, the Panthers won the next five matches by fall to take control of the dual.
That string of pins began at 120 with Mason Gutenberger sticking Dean Christie on his back in 67 seconds. Blake Eatman (126), Colton Gutenberger (132), Christian Lingenfelter (138), and Carter Schmidt (145) followed with victories by fall.
Logan Linn added a pin at 160, while Wallace Baldwin gutted out a 9-4 victory against Tucker McKay at 170. The match was tied at 4-4 in the third period before Baldwin scored on a take down and then a near fall.
Ben Rodgers capped the victory for Belgrade with a 15-0 technical fall of Weston James at 205.
“I don’t think there was a solo person that stood out. The reason why our team’s as solid as it is is that it takes everyone, even those guys that lost matches today stepping up weight classes,” said Weatherston. “I think it was just a good team effort tonight.”
On the girls’ side, Allie Murphy pinned Ashlyn Cetaldo in 53 seconds, while Destiny Taylor lost by second period fall to Trinity Bracket. Taylor had built a 6-2 lead before Bracket flipped the script.
Belgrade returns to action this weekend at the annual Jug Beck Invitational in Missoula.
“There’s always things to work on and we’re always just trying to get better,” said Weatherston. “We still got a lot of stuff to work on. For the most part they’re out there wrestling and wrestling well.”
Belgrade 50, Gallatin 18
103 – Chase Kinnaman, Bel, pin Kobe Birenstock 2:47. 113 – Talon Trettin, Gal, dec. Cody Westlake 7-1. 120 – Mason Gutenberger, Bel, pin Dean Christie 1:07. 126 – Blake Eatman, Bel, pin Elan Rowley 1:06. 132 – Colton Gutenberger, Bel, pin Sam Talbot 1:45. 138 – Christian Lingenfelter, Bel, pin Dawon Erickson 3:25. 145 – Carter Schmidt, Bel, pin Kameron Amende 2:54. 152 – Cooper McGavern, Gal, dec. Hunter Rowan 7-1. 160 – Logan Linn, Bel, pin Evan Hansard 2:27. 170 – Wallace Baldwin, Bel, dec. Tucker McKay 9-4. 182 – Tommy Springman, Gal, pin Nash Gentry 1:19. 205 – Ben Rodgers, Bel, tech fall Weston James 15-0. 285 – Aaron Clark, Gal, won by forfeit.