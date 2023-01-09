Carter Schmidt

Belgrade’s Carter Schmidt takes on a Bozeman wrestler in a 138-pound match during the Tom LeProwse Wrestling Tournament Friday at Gallatin High.

 Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Powered by three finalists, including two tournament champions, Belgrade earned a third place finish over the weekend at the annual Tom LeProwse Invitational.

The Panthers finished with 164 points, which was just four points behind Great Falls and 16 behind Billings West, which won the tournament. It’s the best finish for Belgrade at the event in recent memory.

Mason Watson

Belgrade’s Mason Watson takes on Three Fork’s Chase Kirkland in a 132-pound match during the Tom LeProwse Wrestling Tournament Friday at Gallatin High.
Allie Murphy

Belgrade’s Allie Murphy takes on Butte’s Jessica Blow in a 126-pound match during the Tom LeProwse Wrestling Tournament Friday at Gallatin High.

Tags

Recommended for you