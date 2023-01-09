Powered by three finalists, including two tournament champions, Belgrade earned a third place finish over the weekend at the annual Tom LeProwse Invitational.
The Panthers finished with 164 points, which was just four points behind Great Falls and 16 behind Billings West, which won the tournament. It’s the best finish for Belgrade at the event in recent memory.
“We were just shy of second. We were right in there, so that was cool to close the gap,” Panthers head coach Bryce Weatherston said. “I think that was our first team trophy probably since I was there, probably 10 years (ago). This is as close to an all-class tournament as you can get, so I mean to compete with 30 some teams and come out third, pretty awesome for the kids.”
Mason Gutenberger (120) and Carter Schmidt (138) won titles, while Nolan Brown finished as the runner up at 113. Gutenberger went 5-0 en route to being named the tournament’s outstanding wrestler.
After losing his first match in nearly two years at the Great Falls CMR Holiday Classic prior to Christmas break, Gutenberger bounced back by pinning three of his opponents. He also avenged that loss in the finals with a 6-4 victory against Billings West’s Keyan Hernandez.
“Mason avenged his loss from CMR and gave Keyan Hernandez his (first loss),” said Weatherston. “Keyan Hernandez hasn’t lost a match in high school yet and he’s a junior committed to Iowa. We gave him his first loss, which was just a fun match.”
Schmidt finished 6-0 on the weekend with four wins by fall to remain unbeaten. He defeated Billings Senior’s Demetri Saliaris 8-2 in the semifinals before edging Billings West’s Jesse Aarness 2-1 in the finals.
Brown finished 4-1 in the tournament with three wins by fall. In the finals, Brown was forced to withdraw during the match against Billings West’s Zach Morse for a medical reason, Weatherston said.
Belgrade’s other placers at the tournament were Colton Gutenberger (126, 5th), Logan Linn (152, 4th), and Cody Westlake (103, 5th).
On the girls’ side, Belgrade had two of its four wrestlers reach the finals in Chi Gushi and KyLee Lindsley, and Allie Murphy placed third. Gushi finished as the runner up at 152, while Lindsley won the 185-pound championship.
“Kylee beat a girl that’s a two-time state champion undefeated for her two years,” noted Weatherston. “This is her senior year and never lost a match in high school and we gave her her first loss.”
Lindsley defeated Billings Skyview’s Kassidee Savaria in the finals, while Gushi lost to Skyview’s Haven Ferguson.
Belgrade placed sixth in the team standings with 75 points, while Billings Senior and Butte finished first and second, respectively, with scores of 224 and 211.
“The kids are working hard and it’s starting to show up,” said Weatherston. “Coaches put in so much time, every single one of them. None of this would happen without everyone, so just hats off to the team for showing up. We still got a lot of room to improve and we just got to put it behind us now and move on to the next one.”
The Panthers return to action Tuesday hosting Gallatin. The team’s seniors will be honored prior to the varsity dual.
Tom LeProwse Invitational
(at Gallatin High School, Bozeman)
Boys
Team scores: Billings West 180, Great Falls 168, Belgrade 164, Billings Senior 160, Helena Capital 144, Butte 142, Huntley Project 122.5, Powell (Wyo.) 115, Great Falls CMR 108.5, Billings Skyview 99.5, Three Forks 95.5, Cody (Wyo.) 95, Bozeman 88.5, Worland 88, Lockwood 83.5, Livingston-Big Timber 83.5, Whitehall 77, Bozeman Gallatin 69, Colstrip 51, Laurel 51, Dillon 48, Missoula Big Sky 46, Anaconda 40, Helena 38, Missoula Sentinel 32, Forsyth 30, Billings Central 16, Missoula Hellgate 13, Butte Central 3.
103: Makael Aguayo, West; Tristan Vladic, Senior; Gabriel Whiting, Powell; Keegan Hunt, Butte; Cody Westlake, Belgrade; Trey Starcher, Forsyth.
113: Zach Morse, West; Nolan Brown, Belgrade; Logan Younkin, CMR; Logan Barnes, Dillon; Brayden Linville, Three Forks; Ryder McEwen, Butte.
120: Mason Gutenberger, Belgrade; Keyan Hernandez, West; Gavin Nedens, Project; Cole Rogers, Three Forks; Brody Ketterling, Lockwood; Ty Peterson, Cody.
126: Cole Krutzfeldt, Lockwood; Devin Grossman, Skyview; Hunter Barnes, Dillon; Dalton Hinbauch, Lockwood; Colten Gutenberger, Belgrade; Hunter Rahn, Capital.
132: Gage Clothier, Great Falls; Jace Komac, Great Falls; Kip Pumnea, Butte; Trae DeSaveur, Livingston-Big Timber; Cooper Lane, Project; Ty Borge, Colstrip.
138: Carter Schmidt, Belgrade; Jesse Aarness, West; Demetri Saliaris, Senior; Levi Wagner, Three Forks; Gage McGillvray, Livingston-Big Timber; Creedon Newell, Worland.
145: Avery Allen, Bozeman; Kale Baumann, Great Falls; Kyle Ard, Senior; Aden Winder, Laurel; Ross Goncalves, Worland; Kameron Amende, Gallatin.
152: Irish Furthmyre, Great Falls; Cooper McGovern, Gallatin; Chris Acuna, Senior; Logan Linn, Belgrade; Grady Schmidt, Project; Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston-Big Timber.
160: Israel Moreno, Big Sky; Logan Cole, Senior; Wylee Lindeen, Project; Dylan Block, Great Falls; Jackson Wood, Cody; Cole Graham, Capital.
170: Paolo Salminen, Skyview; Conner Kovick, Capital; Garrett Sholley, Project; Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall; Trevor Tucker, Sentinel; Dylan Campbell, Cody.
182: AJ Lafurge, CMR; Dylan Graham, Capital; Anthony Garcia, West; Nathan Kojetin, Skyview; Nick Bodge, CMR; Ethene Burns, Worland.
205: Brendan Lockart, Great Falls; Mason Christian, Butte; Stetson Davis, Powell; Solomon Stortz, West; Leo Scafani, Whitehall; Cohen Grunhuvd, Butte.
285: Talon Marsh, Capital; Jace Grant, Cody; Zach Tierney, Butte; Hudson Wiens, Bozeman; Paul Mousel, Capital; Kade Schleeman, Butte.
Girls
Team scores: Billings Senior 224, Butte 211, Billings Skyview 165.5, Helena Capital 83, Anaconda 81, Belgrade 75, Billings West 74.5, Great Falls 56, Livingston 56, Worland (Wyo.) 56, Lockwood 55, Bozeman 48, Dillon 45, Huntley Project 41.5, Missoula Hellgate 37, Helena 32, Missoula Big Sky 28, Butte Central 22, Bozeman Gallatin 20, Powell (Wyo.) 12, Whitehall-Harrison 9, Colstrip 8.
100: Evelyn Arciga, Lockwood; Karlie Payne, Livingston; Serina Catt, Senior; Gracie Murray, Huntley Project; Peyton Liva, Butte; Jordan Swisse, Senior.
107: Kaylee LaPier, Butte; Aaliya Northey, Butte Central; Rachael Rogers, Anaconda; Nevaeh Fondren Douma, Billings Skyview; Alyvia Ruiz, West; Jessie LaPier, Butte.
114: Kaylin Taylor, Great Falls; Bailee Shepardson, Livngston; Jaidyn Holdaway, Anaconda; Aydin Gonzales, Butte; Gracelyn Hanson, Senior; Serenity Hernandez, Lockwood.
120: Sophie Grunhuvd, Butte; Isabella Dillon, Senior; Taylor Lay, Capital; Jersey Berg, Senior; Ryleigh Warner, Anaconda; Aspen Murphy, Hellgate.
126: Faye Holland, Dillon; Lucia Schlapfer, Big Sky; Allie Murphy, Belgrade; Camy Hoiland, Anaconda; Rylee Anderson, Worland; Trinity Bracket, Gallatin.
132: Neveah Grunhuvd, Butte; Evija Cagle, Skyview; Brynn Brower, Skyview; Teya Edwards, Butte; Rivers Carrell, Worland; Jocelyn Arthur, Lockwood.
138: Gretchen Donally, Project; Lily Bennum, Capital; Gena Pannell, Bozeman; Lillian Kraiter, Skyview; Dynesty Peak, Senior; Clara Schuele, Helena.
145: Kaitlyn Thorn, Bozeman; Lecsi Ramirez, Worland; Paige Gershmel, Senior; Teagan Moss, Skyview; Gracie Tolman, West; Alexis Rector, Whitehall-Harrison.
152: Haven Ferguson, Skyview; Chi Gushi, Belgrade; Rylee Radcliffe, Butte; Leila McKay, Capital; Olivia Kobold, Senior.
165: Rylee Kogolshak, Senior; Bryton Kipp, Capital; Hayla Hoffman, Butte; Rylee Murgel, Helena; Celia Jaeger, Senior; Kaylee Barber, Hellgate.
185: KyLee Lindsley, Belgrade; Kassidee Savaria, Skyview; Torie Jamieson, Senior; Katie Slade, Great Falls; Lillian Hamner, Senior; Grace Coomes, West.
235: Marika Bonner, West; MaKenna Bazo, Butte; Kelby Brewer, Senior; Evy Mackey, West; Ashlee Wilcox, Butte; Teaka Mahlmeister, Senior.