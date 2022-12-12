...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 inch.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley
and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow and blowing snow
may restrict visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Carry a winter safety kit in your vehicle.
Belgrade’s wrestling team began the season by winning four of its six duals over the weekend at the annual Mining City Duals in Butte.
The Panthers went 2-1 on Day 1 with victories against Butte High Two 48-29 and Missoula Sentinel 49-18, and a loss to Great Falls 28-43. By placing in the top two of their pool, the team advanced to Saturday’s championship bracket.
Belgrade began Day 2 by beating Billings Skyview 46-30, but then lost to Flathead 21-51. The Panthers bounced back to finish the tournament with wins against Ronan, 46-30, and Billings Senior, 36-29.
“I’m proud of all the guys,” Belgrade head coach Bryce Weatherston said. “They all work so hard. It’s definitely nice to find some success for Belgrade and those guys to rally behind each other. It was good; it was a nice fought tournament.”
Four Panthers finished unbeaten on the weekend led by Carter Schmidt. The senior, who won the 126-pound State AA championship a year ago, posted a 7-0 record at 138 with each win by fall.
Freshman Cody Westlake and sophomore Nolan Brown each finished 6-0 with four pins at 103 and 113, respectively, while Mason Gutenberger was 5-0 with five pins at 126.
Several other wrestlers, including Ben Rodgers (205) and Colten Gutenberger (126) also finished with multiple victories over the weekend.
“Everybody wrestled pretty well,” said Weatherston. “Obviously we got a long way until the state tournament and a lot of work to do between then, but as far as the first weekend of the year I thought those guys went out and competed hard, and I’m proud of every single one of them.”
Belgrade returns to action Tuesday hosting Butte High.
Panthers’ Taylor takes second in Kalispell
Belgrade’s girls began the season at the Flathead Girls Invitational in Kalispell. The Panthers finished 12th among 23 teams with 57 points at the two-day tournament.
Freshman Erin Taylor earned the team’s top placement, finishing as the runner up to Shelby’s Ellie Munson at 114 pounds.
KyLee Lindsley and Allie Murphy were Belgrade’s other placers. Lindsley, a sophomore, finished third at 185, while Murphy, a junior, was fifth at 132.
Flathead won the tournament with 240.5 points, while Billings Senior (231.5) and Glacier (205) rounded out the top three teams.