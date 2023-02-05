Over the past two years very few opponents have pushed Carter Schmidt the brink of defeat. But in the championship match of the Eastern AA Divisional Saturday in the Belgrade Special Events Center, Schimdt had his hands full with Billings West’s Jesse Aarness.

The Belgrade senior, who is a returning state champion and unbeaten on the season, led 2-0 after the first period on a take down. But Aarness tied it on a near fall in the second period and duo went into overtime following a scoreless third period.

Carter Schmidt

Belgrade’s Carter Schmidt, left, is flipped onto his head by Billings West’s Jesse Aarness in the 138-pound championship match Saturday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Mason Gutenberger

Belgrade’s Mason Gutenberger tries to escape a leg hold by Billings Sykview’s Devin Grossman in the 126-pound semifinal match Saturday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Allie Murphy

Belgrade’s Allie Murphy, left, wrestles Billings Skyview’s Brynn Brower in the 126-pound championship match Saturday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Destiny Taylor

Belgrade’s Destiny Taylor, left, lifts Billings West’s Elise MacDonald off the mat during the 120-pound consolation semifinal match Saturday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

