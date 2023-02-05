Over the past two years very few opponents have pushed Carter Schmidt the brink of defeat. But in the championship match of the Eastern AA Divisional Saturday in the Belgrade Special Events Center, Schimdt had his hands full with Billings West’s Jesse Aarness.
The Belgrade senior, who is a returning state champion and unbeaten on the season, led 2-0 after the first period on a take down. But Aarness tied it on a near fall in the second period and duo went into overtime following a scoreless third period.
Schmidt scored on a take down with 35 seconds remaining in overtime to win a hard fought 4-2 decision at 132 pounds to become the Panthers’ second divisional champion of the tournament. He was among three finalists who helped Belgrade place fifth in the team standings with 172 points.
Billings West won with a score of 265, while Billings Senior and Great Falls tied for second with 246.5 points.
“I haven’t quite been pushed like that since the last time we met,” Schmidt said. “It was another close one, but it was a good match.”
The duo had previously met in the championship match of the Tom LeProwse Invitational (Bozeman) in early January, which Schmidt won by decision 2-0. Once again, it was a battle as neither wrestler was able to generate much offensively.
Belgrade head coach Bryce Weatherston praised Schmidt for staying the course even when success didn’t follow.
“I think he kept a good mindset even when things weren’t going his way and found a way to win,” he said. “It’s what champions do.”
Belgrade’s other divisional champion was Mason Gutenberger, who survived a hard-fought semifinal and then cruised to victory at 126. The junior, who is also a returning state champion, edged Billings Skyview’s Devin Grossman 3-2 to advance to the finals.
“My semifinals match today, I could have done a lot better with that,” Gutenberger said. “Just not being warmed up correctly and just not being in the right mindset and right feel for my match … that’s just something that I need to work on more. Maybe get a better warmup in right before my match.”
In the championship, however, Gutenberger left no doubt. He dominated Great Falls’ CMR’s Landon De La Garza en route to winning by major decision, 13-1.
“I thought Mason wrestled really well in the finals,” said Weatherston. “He looked a little sluggish in the semis and that’s not to discredit Devin Grossman at all, he’s a very solid tough kid. He just didn’t look like Mason. He was not going back to his offense, but in the finals he completely flipped that 180 and showed everyone why he belongs to be there.”
The Panthers’ other finalist, Nolan Brown, lost a 6-2 decision to Billings West’s Zach Morse at 113. It was scoreless after the first period and then Morse took a 4-2 lead into the third.
“Nolan, it was just mental errors in that match,” said Weatherston. “We had close to three take downs that all weren’t granted because of where we were on the mat. It’s just little things. That’s a very winnable match for him, he’s beaten him before, and we can get him again.”
Belgrade had six reach the semifinals, including Ben Rodgers at 205. While he lost, the sophomore bounced back in the consolation bracket to place third with a back-to-back pins.
Earning fourth place finishes were Cody Westlake (103) and Logan Linn (152), while William Baldwin was fifth at 170. The team’s other state qualifiers were Mason Watson (6th, 132) and Jacob Hahner (7th, 126).
“We’ve got nine guys going to state and it’s more than we’ve had in quite a while,” said Carter. “We had some kids fall a little short that we thought would be scoring pretty high and placing at state, so it’s all relative. It’s super exciting having this many people going on, but at the same time we should have had a couple more going.”
There were 21 athletes who competed for Belgrade and although Weatherston said was a little disappointing more didn’t advance, he feels there is a lot of potential within the group that did.
“Those nine that we have are more than capable of not only winning matches at the state tournament, but placing very high and winning some state championships," said Weatherston.
Leading the way will be Schmidt and Gutenberger, who will each be seeking to become two-time state champions.
“I feel like I’m set up really good for state,” said Gutenberger. “I’m excited to see how the bracket’s going to be set up just with the western side. I only know two kids from over there, but I’m excited to see how it’s all going to be set up.”
Added Carter: “Coming back, I got to know I’ve got a big target on my back and people want to beat me. Postseason’s a whole new game, everybody’s 0-0, so whatever happened throughout the season doesn’t matter.”
Murphy, Lindsley placed second for girls
Three of Belgrade’s six girls qualified for state and two earned runner-up finishes. While first-year head coach Derry McLane would liked to have had more state qualifiers, he noted that will hopefully change in the coming years.
“It’s acceptable, but I think we’re still building,” McLane said. “And the girls that didn’t qualify, the freshmen, they’re going to get better.”
Allie Murphy (126) and KyLee Lindsley (165) each earned runner-up finishes. Murphy pinned her way into the finals before losing by fall to Billings Skyview’s Brynn Brower in 63 seconds.
“Allie split with that girl, pinned her a couple weeks ago and we lost to her at the beginning of the year,” said McLane. “So that’s one of those ones that’s going to be a tough battle, she’s a tough opponent. She got the best of us today. But Allie’s up for the challenge, she’s ready to work, and next weekend’s the one that really matters.”
Lindsley received an automatic bye into the finals and then lost by fall to Billing Senior’s Rylee Kogolshak by decision, 11-5.
“We’ll make a couple of adjustments and next weekend is the one that matters,” said McLane.
Belgrade’s other state qualifier is Destiny Taylor, who placed third at 120. After losing in the semifinals, the junior pinned Billings West’s Elise MacDonald before hanging on to defeat Great Falls CMR’s Alonna Fulmer in the consolation match, 11-10.
The Panthers likely would have had another state qualifier in Norah Larson at 235. But the senior suffered an ankle injury in her first match of the tournament and was forced to withdraw.
“She could have won this bracket,” said McLane. “She tried to hit a move and she twisted her ankle and had to go in for X-rays. We had to pull her out of this tournament.”
Belgrade placed fifth as a team with 39 points. Billings Senior won the team title with 216, while Billings Skyview (132) and Billings West (100) rounded out the top three.
The all-class state tournament begins Friday in Billings.