While the number of state qualifiers was two short of last year’s program record, Belgrade head coach Mike Deming was still very pleased with his team’s performance.
The Panthers qualified six golfers for state — three boys and three girls — at the Eastern AA Divisional. That includes all three of the team’s seniors.
“Super excited that we were able to get three girls and three boys to the state tournament,” Deming said. “I think they’ve earned it and we’re excited to be able to go over there and play in the state tournament.”
The two-day state tournament begins Thursday at Green Meadows Country Club in Helena. Belgrade’s six representatives qualified as individuals, thus they will not factor into the final team standings.
The girls placed sixth among seven teams with a score of 786 following rounds at Riverside County Club Thursday and Cottonwood Hills Golf Course Friday. Senior Jordan Whitaker, junior Lelia Mamangun and freshman Lili Troxel each qualified for state.
“Leila Mamangun was just a couple of strokes out of 15,” noted Deming. “Lili Troxel was able to qualify right behind her, and then Jordan Whitaker did too.”
Mamangun led the Panthers with rounds of 89 and 98 for a 187 to place 16th. Troxel was just two strokes back (94-95—189), while Whitaker finished with a 198 (93-105).
Teagan McMahon just missed qualifying for state following rounds of 97 and 115 for a 212, while Nataly Durham carded a 235 (114-121).
Despite a weather delay Thursday that included a short span of heavy rain, the girls carded a team score of 373. That set a program record for a single day score.
“I was super excited for them,” said Deming. “We just haven’t had many girls’ teams and for them to be able to do well yesterday was pretty exciting. That was a big bonus for the tournament.”
Five girls qualified for state a year ago and Deming hopes the program will continue to grow and improve.
“The last four years we’ve had a full team,” he said. “And I’m just excited because we’ve got some young talent and they’re going to get better and better, and they play a lot of golf, and I’m excited with where they’re at.”
For the boys, seniors Justin Garcia and Jacob Maroney qualified for state along with sophomore Connor Kelley. The trio helped the team place seventh with a score of 711.
Kelley led the Panthers with a 170 and actually tied for 15th Billings Skyview’s Connor Droogsma following rounds of 82 and 88. But Droogsma was awarded 15th place via a scorecard tiebreaker and Kelley was forced to settle for 16th.
“He had a great weekend,” said Deming. “He’s had a solid year for us this year.”
Maroney was just two strokes back and finished with a 172 after rounds of 88 and 84.
“He’s been playing lights out this year and he struggled yesterday,” said Deming. “But he was able to fight to get to the state tournament and I expect him to have a great state tournament.”
Garcia had rounds of 97 and 85 to finish with a 182. The Panthers were rounded out by Landen Morin (97-90—187) and Dawson Clingingsmith (99-95—194).
“It was good to see all three of our seniors, who have been with us for a few years now, that they’re all going to the state tournament their senior year,” said Deming. “It’s a great way to cap off their career.”
Bozeman’s boys won the tournament with a 624 and boasted the individual winner in Cooper Bourrett, who carded a 149.
Billings West won the girls’ championship with a 669 led by the effort of Bella Johnson, who won the tournament with a 152.
Eastern AA Divisional
Boys
Team scores: Bozeman 309-315-624, Bozeman Gallatin 322-332-654, Billings Skyview 323-336-659, Billings West 330-355-685, Great Falls CMR 347-351-698, Billings Senior 349-352-701, Belgrade 368-343-711, Great Falls 373-382-755.
Top 15 indivduals: Cooper Bourret, Bozeman, 74-75-149; Gavin Klein, Bozeman Gallatin, 76-76-152; Nate Pailthorpe, Bozeman, 73-80-153; Tye Boone, Billings Skyview, 74-80-154; Palmer Coleman, Billings West, 75-80-155; Eli Groshelle, Great Falls CMR, 79-80-159; Logan Lynch, Bozeman, 83-80-163; David Bickerstaff, Bozeman, 85-80-165; Finn Chumbler, Bozeman Gallatin, 80-85-165; Spencer Wilkinson, Bozeman, 79-88-167; Jackson Eckley, Billings Senior. 79-89-168; Tyler Brunner, Billings Senior, 86-83-169; Isaac Mosser, Billings Skyview, 80-89-169; Toby Dinges, Bozeman Gallatin, 81-88-169; Connor Droogsma, Billings Skyview, 86-84-170.
Girls
Team scores: Billings West 328-341-669, Billings Senior 339-341-680; Bozeman Gallatin 334-370-704, Bozeman 358-367-725, Great Falls CMR 384-398-782, Belgrade 373-413-786, Billings Skyview 557-349-906.
Top 15 individuals: Bella Johnson, Billings West, 75-77-152; Addiley Lloyd, Bozeman Gallatin, 76-80-156; Kenzie Walsh, Billings Senior, 78-82-160; Olivia Yochim, Bozeman, 83-82-165; Megan Voegele, Billings West, 83-86-169; Lauren Mayala, Billings Senior, 90-81-171; Annika Brocklebank, Billings West, 85-87-172; Avery Fawcett, Billings Senior, 87-87-174; Hanna Boyd, Great Falls, 87-87-174; Becca Washington, Billings Senior, 84-91-175; Hayden Trost, Billings West, 85-91-176; Zoie Ceartin, Bozeman Gallatin, 88-88-176; Addison Bleile, Bozeman Gallatin, 82-96-178; Ava Couture, Bozeman, 91-92-183.\; Mielle Kavran, Billings West, 92-92-184.