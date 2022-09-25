Leila Mamangun

Belgrade junior Leila Mamangun competes during the Eastern AA Divisional tournament at Riverside Country Club Thursday in Bozeman.

 Photo by Shawn Raecke

While the number of state qualifiers was two short of last year’s program record, Belgrade head coach Mike Deming was still very pleased with his team’s performance.

The Panthers qualified six golfers for state — three boys and three girls — at the Eastern AA Divisional. That includes all three of the team’s seniors.

Jacob Maroney

Belgrade senior Jacob Maroney, right, has a light moment with a competitor while lining up a shot during the Eastern AA Divisional.

Tags

Recommended for you