Point Panthers

Belgrade's players celebrate after scoring a point against Gallatin on Saturday.

 Photo courtesy of Tim Blazina

After losing the first two sets Saturday afternoon, Belgrade nearly pulled off a big comeback against Gallatin in an Eastern AA match.

The Raptors had won the first two sets 25-16, 25-17 before Belgrade bounced back to win the next two 25-20, 25-21. In the decisive fifth set, Gallatin outlasted the Panthers 15-10.

Adrina Carrillo

Belgrade senior Adrina Carrillo serves the ball Saturday against Gallatin.

