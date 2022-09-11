After losing the first two sets Saturday afternoon, Belgrade nearly pulled off a big comeback against Gallatin in an Eastern AA match.
The Raptors had won the first two sets 25-16, 25-17 before Belgrade bounced back to win the next two 25-20, 25-21. In the decisive fifth set, Gallatin outlasted the Panthers 15-10.
“Gallatin’s scrappy defense kept us on our toes and challenged our hitters to be smart with the ball instead of just swinging away,” Belgrade head coach Britt Murphy said. “We struggled with our mental game in the first two sets, but these girls showed their fighting spirit and perseverance by coming out fighting in the last three sets. The more we work on our grit, the further we’ll go.”
Outside hitter Josie Blazina led the charge for the Panthers with a team-high 12 kills and four digs. Nora Elliot, a freshman middle hitter, had eight kills, seven digs and 2.5 blocks.
Belgrade competed without junior middle blocker Ellie Burger, who suffered an ankle injury in Thursday’s home loss against Bozeman. But sophomore Fiona Collitser stepped into her role and tallied three kills and a team-high four blocks.
“Our younger players stepped up their game today,” said Murphy. “Fiona Collitser, a sophomore who is filling in for our injured middle, Ellie Burger, led the team in blocks today. And Nora Elliot, our freshman middle, led the team in kills with a competitor’s mindset.”
Gallatin was led by Karsen Breeding, who tallied a match-high 14 kills.
Belgrade is back in action Sept. 15 hosting defending state champion Great Falls CMR.