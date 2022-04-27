On the first pitch of the game Piper Chartier hit an absolute bomb to straight away center Tuesday night at the Belgrade Softball Complex.
The solo home run gave Billings Skyview a quick 1-0 lead. But that was the only run the Falcons managed to produce as Belgrade rallied for a 4-1 Eastern AA victory.
Arin Eaton scattered six hits and struck out 11 in earning the victory in the circle for the Panthers. The senior worked out of a bases loaded jam in the third and thwarted scoring opportunities by Skyview in the sixth and seventh.
Despite a rough start, Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts was confident Eaton would recover quickly.
“To me she has that demeanor about her that gives confidence to everybody, coaches included, and her teammates behind her,” he said. “It’s easy to have confidence in a kid like that that just put in all the work that she has and is just as prepared as anybody.”
Following Chartier’s dinger, Belgrade wasted little time responding in the bottom half of the frame. Tayler Thomas led off with a single to right and then stole second and third. The junior scored on a sacrifice fly by Tycelee Bowler to tie the game.
“She’s a kid that’s going to come up and hit the ball hard somewhere. She just sets that tone offensively for us,” said Roberts. “It gives me a lot confidence even giving up that lead off bomb. Tayler coming in and just stroking one brings everybody else back up.”
The Panthers took a 2-1 lead after Eaton doubled to center and then scored on an error on the next at-bat when Taylor Senn was unable to field a hard hit ground ball by Brooklyn Ragland.
Belgrade added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth after Abbie Morin led off with a single to center. The speedy junior stole second and then advanced to third on a passed ball.
Morin scored on a pick off attempt when third baseman Bella Ereaux was unable to cleanly field the throw from catcher Haley Schlenker. While the ball didn’t go far, it proved to be just enough of window for Morin to score.
“Once she’s on base she’s just a weapon. Her ability to just take advantage of little mistakes really puts pressure on the pitcher and the catcher and the defense as we saw when the ball rolls six feet away and she scores on it easy,” said Roberts. “She’s coming around on the bat too. Two hits today, we’ve been waiting for that.”
Thomas, who reached base after being hit by a pitch, scored a short time later when Eaton hit a triple to right-center to make it 4-1.
Skyview had runners on second and third with one out in the sixth, but Eaton recorded back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the jam. The Falcons had two more runners on base in the seventh before Rachel Hirschi grounded out to end the game.
Eaton, Thomas and Morin each finished with a pair of hits in the contest, while Bowler and Ragland each had an RBI.
Chartier allowed eight hits and struck out five in the complete game loss. She did not allow a walk, but did hit two batters.
Belgrade (7-2, 3-1 Eastern AA) returns to action Wednesday hosting Billings Senior in a rematch of last year’s state championship game.
Led by standout pitcher Kennedy Venner, the Broncs are unbeaten at 12-0. They held on Tuesday to beat previously unbeaten Billings West 7-6.
“Skyview’s a good team and Chartier threw a great game. They play good defense and hit the ball hard,” said Roberts. “Tomorrow it doesn’t get much easier with Venner. We’re all too familiar with her.”
Belgrade 4, Billings Skyview 1
Skyview 100 000 0 - 1 6 1
Belgrade 200 020 x - 4 8 1
Piper Chartier and Haley Schlenker. Arin Eaton and Khloey Robinson.
BILLINGS SKYVIEW (3-4) - Chartier 1-4 (HR), Katie Story 0-4, Bella Ereaux 1-2 (2B), Schlenker 2-3, Taylor Senn 1-3, Rachel Hirschi 1-4, Grace Adams 0-3, Ava Lindseth 0-2, Kiki Muessig 0-3.
BELGRADE (7-2) -Tayler Thomas 2-3, Tycelee Bowler 0-2, Shaylis Osler 0-2, Eaton 2-3 (2B, 3B), Brooklyn Ragland 1-3, Robinson 0-3, Ella Seaman 0-3, Randi Widdicombe 1-3, Abbie Morin 2-3.