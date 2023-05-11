Softball

Trailing by four runs entering the third inning Thursday, Belgrade erupted offensively in conference win against Billings Skyview.

Tayler Thomas hit a pair of home runs, including a two-run shot during an 8-run third inning, as the Panthers rallied for a 20-6 Eastern AA victory. Olivia Mills and Ella Seaman also homered as Belgrade bounced back from a pair of league losses to Billings Senior on Tuesday to tally a season-high 20 runs and 19 hits.

