Trailing by four runs entering the third inning Thursday, Belgrade erupted offensively in conference win against Billings Skyview.
Tayler Thomas hit a pair of home runs, including a two-run shot during an 8-run third inning, as the Panthers rallied for a 20-6 Eastern AA victory. Olivia Mills and Ella Seaman also homered as Belgrade bounced back from a pair of league losses to Billings Senior on Tuesday to tally a season-high 20 runs and 19 hits.
Thomas led the way at the plate, going 3 for 5 with the two home runs and four RBIs. The senior’s first dinger was a 2-run shot that gave Belgrade the lead for good, 6-5.
“That was really good for Tayler to hit that home run,” Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts said. “It’s good to get her back on track and confident again, and that just kind of set the table and got the rest of our offense going behind her.”
Early on the Falcons had seized the momentum after scoring five runs in the bottom of the second to take a 5-1 lead. The frame was capped by Tailer Senn’s two-run homer.
“It was their senior night,” Roberts noted. “They came out hot and they caught us kind of flat not having as much focus and energy as we should have off the bat.”
The Panthers (10-7, 8-3 Eastern AA) countered with an explosive third inning to take a 9-5 lead and then broke the game open in the fifth with six more runs. Seaman hit a leadoff homer in the frame — her team-leading sixth dinger — and then Mills hit a 2-run home run two batters later before Thomas capped the inning with another 2-run homer.
“Centerfielder tried to rob it, it was right at the top of the fence and in her glove and out of her glove and over,” Roberts said of Thomas’ second home run. “So it was just kind of one of those strange deals.”
Belgrade sealed the victory with five runs in the sixth, and Lily Bolin, Julia Blossom and Brooklyn Ragland hit doubles in the contest. Bolin and Ragland each finished with three hits.
“Other than the slow start our bats came alive,” Roberts said. “That was just really encouraging to see us hit the ball well, hit the ball hard, and just get momentum and keep it going.”
The Panthers are back in action Friday with a conference doubleheader at Great Falls.
“From what I’ve heard about Great Falls High is they’re playing really well and they’re a good team,” said Roberts. “So it will be hopefully some competitive games tomorrow.”
Belgrade 20, Billings Skyview 6
Belgrade 018 065 - 20 19 3
Skyview 050 010 - 6 8 5
Ella Seaman, Olivia Mills (2) and Sierra Tuss. Isabella Ereaux, Lily Adams (3) Tierra Hoffert.