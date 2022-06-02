Gallatin Valley’s Bo Hays was two outs away from throwing a no hitter, but Brody Jacksha spoiled the party Wednesday night at Medina Field.
Jacksha ripped a one-out double down the left field line in the bottom of the seventh for Belgrade, and then scored the game-tying run on a single by Aidan Kulbeck to knot the contest at 1-1.
The Outlaws regained the lead in the eighth when Brady Jones scored on a sacrifice fly by Brody Ayers. But Belgrade tied the game again in the bottom half of the frame when Lane Neill singled to drive in Cameron Ueland, then Kash Fike hit a walk-off double to score Neill as the Bandits completed a 3-2 comeback victory.
“It was just fight and staying in it,” Belgrade manager Ryan Johnerson said. “Our pitchers gave us a chance to stay in the game and these guys are stepping up to be really gritty, which is what we like to see.”
The Bandits built a 4-0 lead after three innings in Game 2 en route to a 5-2 victory to complete the Southern A sweep. It was the league opener for Belgrade, while the Outlaws fell to 2-2 in conference.
“Bo did well. I was happy with how he threw,” Gallatin Valley manager Duwayne Scott said. “What I was more disappointed with in that whole game is that we didn’t cash in on chances early in the first couple innings. I thought we left runners on the board. If we can score a couple runs in the first couple innings when we have runners on then it doesn’t matter what happens in the seventh inning.”
The Outlaws, who had their 9-game winning streak snapped in the opener, loaded the bases in the first with two outs but failed to produce a run. They also left a runner on base in the second.
Gallatin Valley (12-9) did score in the third when Josh Majors doubled to center and then scored on a ground out by Ayers. From there Hays and the defense held Belgrade at bay until the seventh.
Hays had been dominant through six innings and had a pair of strike outs, thus Scott felt comfortable sticking with the right-hander in the seventh and eighth.
“He was at 75 pitches going into that last inning and we’ve got to ride him. We’ve got to find a way to make a couple plays and he left a couple of pitches out over the plate that they found holes on,” Scott said. “And Kash, an All-State player and swings a very good bat, when you have 80-plus on the mound and you have Kash at the plate, balls are going to go a long ways sometimes. Give Kash credit for hitting a good pitch.”
Johnerson noted his team’s fight and effort defensively in keeping the contest close.
“We have talked about buttoning up our defense. We really have to step up and I think the kids did a great job. I think we had one error,” he said. “Again the pitchers kept us in the game. I know our bats can be better, but to get two conference wins, that’s the goal. So we’re happy with that.”
In Game 2, Neill tossed a 2-hitter and struck out seven in six innings of work. Dyson Kinnaman closed out the game in the seventh.
Belgrade scored three runs in the third — all with two outs — including an RBI-double by Aidan Kulbeck. Kulbeck finished 2 for 2 at the plate.
Mayson Shively scattered seven hits and struck out four in a complete game effort for Gallatin Valley.
“We faced good pitchers and game’s like that where you got both teams pitching well you just got to give yourself a chance and that’s it,” said Johnerson. “Our guys did today and we got enough runs across in that second game to get the second win.”
Gallatin Valley returns to action this weekend with four games at a tournament in Havre. Belgrade travels to Helena on Tuesday for a conference doubleheader against the Reps.
Belgrade 3, Gallatin Valley 2
Gallatin Valley 001 000 01 - 2 4 1
Belgrade 000 000 12 - 3 4 0
Bo Hays and Lane Chase. Gavin Waters, Wyatt Russell (5) and Kash Fike.
GALLATIN VALLEY (12-8) - Marcus Holen 0-2, Brady Jones 0-3, Josh Majors 1-2, Brody Ayers 2-4 (2B), Mayson Shively 1-4, Hayder 0-2, Cyrus Richardson 0-2, Mason Engbretson 0-3, Chase 0-3, Ried Woodward 0-3.
BELGRADE (13-9) - Lane Neill 1-3, Fike 1-4 (2B), Dyson Kinnaman 0-3, Brody Jacksha 1-3 (2B), Aidan Kulbeck 1-3, Collin Delph 0-3, Diego Casas 0-0, Drew Dunning 0-3, Cameron Ueland 0-1, Sawyer Olson 0-2.
Belgrade 5, Gallatin Valley 2
Gallatin Valley 000 100 1 - 2 3 2
Belgrade 013 100 x - 5 7 3
Mayson Shively and Lane Chase. Lane Neill, Dyson Kinnaman (7) and Kash Fike.
GALLATIN VALLEY (12-9) - Marcus Holen 1-3, Brady Jones 0-2, Cyrus Richardson 0-3, Brody Ayers 0-3, Bo Hays 0-3, Josh Majors 0-2, Hayder 0-3, Chase 1-3, Reid Woodward 0-1, Logan Vasarella 1-2.
BELGRADE (14-9) - Neill 0-2, Fike 1-3, Kinnaman 1-4, Brody Jacksha 1-3, Aidan Kulbeck 2-2 (2B), Collin Delph 1-2, Drew Dunning 0-2, Jayden Jacksha 0-3, Sawyer Olson 1-3.