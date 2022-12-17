At halftime of the junior varsity game Saturday afternoon, Kylee Campbell’s teammates got in some pregame shots. Campbell opted not to join the shoot around, and might have been second-guessing that decision during warmups.
Not much was falling for the Belgrade senior from behind the arc in the Belgrade Special Events Center, but it was a different story come game time. Campbell buried three fourth quarter 3’s as the Panthers rallied from an eight-point deficit to beat Missoula Hellgate, 46-44, in a non-conference game.
“During warmups I wasn’t making any of my threes, so I put it in my head that I saved the good shots for my game,” Campbell said. “Once I was open I just shot and it released all my nerves and stress from the game, so I started making more.”
Belgrade (1-2) trailed nearly the entire contest and 32-24 entering the fourth quarter. But Campbell sparked the rally with back-to-back 3’s to draw the Panthers within three, 34-31, and then drilled another with 45.9 seconds remaining to give the team the lead, 44-43.
Olivia Wegner went 2 for 4 from the free throw line over the final 27.5 seconds, and Belgrade survived a last second shot, to cap the comeback.
“I think we knew from the beginning that we could play with this team,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said. “We kept fighting through and our offense has really struggled obviously through the season, but Kylee came through with some big shots. Leila (Mamangun) finally kind of broke the ice with her shooting and this team’s got grit.”
Belgrade shot less than 20% from the field and scored just 22 points in a season-opening loss to Helena High. The offense showed improvement with a 40-point effort in a defeat to Butte High, and then Campbell and Mamangun combined for five of the team’s eight 3’s against Missoula Hellgate.
Six of those 3-pointers came in the second half as the Panthers rallied from a 14-point deficit.
“In the past we’ve kind of lived and died by the three and it didn’t always work out, so we’re trying to make smarter decisions and trying to get the ball in the paint,” said Nolte. “We always want to go inside first, get the inside-out look, it’s what we’re working for. But as long as they go in I don’t complain much.”
Belgrade trailed 29-15 early in the second half when the 3-point barrage began on a shot by Khloey Robinson and then another by Mamangun. The four 3’s in the fourth quarter, as well as a pair of buckets by Haley Milliron, continued to slice into the lead.
The Panthers also caught a break when Chloe Larsen was whistled for a technical foul, and fouled out, with 4:44 to go. The junior had scored a game-high 12 points up to that point, and the Knights were only able to generate five more the rest of the game.
Belgrade also did a better job of rebounding down the stretch.
“One of the time outs we had we said we needed to fight for it because we weren’t rebounding at all,” Campbell, who is one of the team’s smaller guards, explained. “And then it really pushed me to get in there and show that my height doesn’t matter and I can get some more rebounds, and then we all started doing it.”
Campbell and Mamangun each finished with a team-high 11 points, while Wegner had nine.
Belgrade, which travels to Missoula Sentinel on Tuesday, won the game despite shooting 8 of 26 from the free throw line.
“I think it (the victory) gives us a lot more confidence, but not the cocky kind of confidence,” said Campbell. “I think we can compete with a lot more teams than we thought we could at the beginning of the season.”