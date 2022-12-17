At halftime of the junior varsity game Saturday afternoon, Kylee Campbell’s teammates got in some pregame shots. Campbell opted not to join the shoot around, and might have been second-guessing that decision during warmups.

Not much was falling for the Belgrade senior from behind the arc in the Belgrade Special Events Center, but it was a different story come game time. Campbell buried three fourth quarter 3’s as the Panthers rallied from an eight-point deficit to beat Missoula Hellgate, 46-44, in a non-conference game.

Leila Mamangun

Belgrade junior Leila Mamangun, left, tries to dribble past a Missoula Hellgate defender Saturday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Olivia Wegner

Belgrade’s Olivia Wegner drives toward the basket as Missoula Hellgate’s Chloe Larsen defends Saturday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

